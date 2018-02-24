Five 40+ Travel Bloggers Who Will Inspire Your Mom To Get On The Next Flight And Explore The World

As women grow older, whatever little time they spend on themselves reduces drastically. Traditional responsibilities almost always end up taking precedence over what they’d like to do.

A lot of older women want to travel but can’t because of either this or the fact that they’ve never travelled without their husband/kids and don’t know how to start now. It is also our duty to encourage women around us to do what makes them happy, and if getting on the next flight and canceling a country off their bucket list makes them happy, then they should do just that.

However, in times of the internet, finding inspiration is never a problem. Here are some older female bloggers who can be the reference point for your mom if she wishes to start exploring the world now, either alone or with you:

Mridula Dwivedi

The incredibly beautiful Chandratal in the Lahual and Spiti region.

A former professor, Mridula started blogging about her travel in India in 2005, and a couple of years ago also started to write about her foreign travels. She says, “I have not been everywhere, I am not even close, but it is on my list.” She runs a blog called Travel Tales from India and Abroad and chronicles her journeys on Instagram as well.

Mariellen Ward

Mariellen Ward grew up in Toronto but now takes a flight to India every year after falling in love with it during her travels. Inspired by the country, she started Breathedreamgo.com, an award-winning travel blog about meaningful adventure travel. She has also been featured in publications such as India Today, USA Today, Conde Nast Traveller India.

Heather Cowper

Being in the mountains gives us a chance to unwind and relax – in Vorarlberg you'll find unspoiled mountain scenery that is enhanced with unusual art installations – perhaps a giant climbing though the crag in the rock or a door to walk theough on the hillside.

Heather Cowper is a big proponent of women over 40 exploring adventure travel. She’s travelled extensively in India and details her adventures on Heatheronhertravels.com. She writes that her website is where you’ll find travel inspiration and information on flights and hotels, whether you’re a seasoned traveller or enjoying some escapism and dreaming of your next adventure.

Leyla Giray Alyanak

A view of Lyon from the top of Croix-Rousse.

Leyla Giray Alyanak took her first solo trip when she was 15. When she was 43, she bought a one-way ticket to Cape Town and then spent the next three years travelling solo. On her website, Women on the Road, she inspires women to travel to unexplored places by providing them with smart and safe travel tips perfect especially for solo travel.

Leah Walker

In 2015, Leah was named by Yahoo! Travel as an Instagram Travel Photographer to Follow, by Rail Europe as an Instagramer Who Will Make You Want to Flee to Europe, and by FlipKey as a Top Austin-Based Blogger to Follow. The 44-year-old is a travel and culinary writer who has been part of The Daily Meal, Bonjour Paris, Luxe Beat Magazine, Forbes Travel Guide, Four Seasons Magazine. So she clearly knows her stuff.

Show this list to your mom and book her the first flight out so that she can indulge in her new hobby and experience new things. You will certainly see a change in the way she lives her life thereon.