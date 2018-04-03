Fitness Expert Rujuta Diwekar Goes Back To The Roots To Help People Get Fitter

“When we distrust our body, we distrust every intuitive decision we make,” says Rujuta Diwekar.

When Rujuta Diwekar launched The Fitness Project 2018 on January 1 this year, the response she received was beyond her wildest dreams. While she expected somewhere around 500 people to sign up for the programme, the results had her flabbergasted.

In an interaction with The Hindu, Rujuta shared, “I was expecting 500 people to sign up. But, within the first 2 minutes, we hit 500 registrations. In 15 minutes, we got to 5,000. We closed at 25,000.”

Within no time the programme almost turned into some sort of a revolution so much so that Rujuta’s social media handles and phone lines got inundated with people trying to approach her. Everyone was keen to join her free, public, 12-week health programme. It was after she got an earful from techie from Hyderabad who asked: “Why to bother with the number of registrations” that she decided to open the registration for another 24 hours. She got a whopping 75000 registrations from 20 different countries for her programme.

In the 12 week-long programme, Rujuta provided the participants with a health tip every week which they had to integrate into their lives. This was followed by them filling compliance on a weekly Google form and rate progress on a range of parameters. The parameters included sleep quality, energy levels, exercise, and a few more and had to be monitored once every month.

The project came to an end last Tuesday and the participants are still working on the last set of forms. The results collected from the first and second month suggest that “About 9,335 people have reported losing 1 inch from their waist, 3,227 have lost 2 inches and 848 people have lost more than 2 inches. More significantly, participants have reported better energy levels, sleep and digestion. More people are exercising regularly, and many have cut back on all junk food.”

“Every year, people resolve to lose weight. Then they do such unsustainable things, that by the time you meet them in March, they have given up on exercise and their diet. I know what the pitfalls are: doing too much too soon,” explains Rujuta.

She adds, “Sometimes we don’t understand that 2018 is a full 12 months. We act like it is just the next twelve hours.” She thus decided to not overwhelm the participants and gave them just one guideline a week. Rujuta explains, “This way, you are adapting to these ideas in an organic fashion. We re-engineer eating correctly into our lifestyle.”

“It’s because of the whole narrative around weight loss,” she says, “People believe that unless they do something that is complicated, it won’t work.”

Rujuta focuses on traditional methods of weight loss and going back to the roots is the key to tap a fit lifestyle for her. “I think people are so confused because we don’t value what comes from our own homes, and our own regions. But look at how turmeric is becoming a posh weight-loss agent in New York. And how five-stars in San Francisco are giving diners clarified butter instead of maple syrup on French toast.”

Take, for instance, the following tips shared by her on Instagram:

Her simple back to basics food and lifestyle tips are the major reason why Rujuta is being hailed as the ultimate fitness expert. “I do feel that a lot of the love I receive is borrowed. It’s the love everyone has kept for their grandmothers and it comes my way,” she says.

