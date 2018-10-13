Fitness Expert Ramona Braganza On 5 Things Which Are Integral To Her Day

Ramona Braganza is a name well hailed and followed in the fitness industry. As a competitive gymnast, NFL cheerleader, fitness contestant, model and wellness coach, she strives to help people live healthier lives.

While Ramona helps people live fitter, healthier lives, there are 5 things that help her enrich hers. In an interaction with Cosmopolitan, she spilled the deets on the 5 things which are integral to a regular day in her life.

Her Daily Dose Of Vitamin C

Ramona swears by oranges and their vitamin C content. She says, “I eat oranges every day to boost my Vit C levels. They keep me hydrated and get me through the day with unparalleled energy—with the vigorous routine that I have, I need to stay on top of my game all day long. I either eat the fruit or have freshly squeezed orange juice for breakfast, following it up with two eggs, two slices of turkey bacon, and a slice of wheat toast with a little jam. What I love about the fruit is that besides keeping me energised all day, it also keeps my skin glowing.”

2. Daily Minimum Step Count

“Walking is a great form of cardio and I make sure that I track my daily steps as it helps me assess the calories I have burnt through the day. Even on days when I don’t work out, I make sure that I walk a minimum of 5,000 steps,” shares Ramona.

3. Strech And More Stretch

Being a fitness instructor she fully understands the importance of stretching and utilizes it the most. Ramona explains: “As a fitness instructor, I can’t stress enough on the importance of stretching. Before starting my daily workout, I spend about 20 minutes stretching—your muscles need to be stretched out to release the previous day’s fatigue, and to loosen them up for the new day’s workout. I do 10 to 15 reps of shoulder rolls, hip rolls, chin lifts, runner’s lunges, calve raises and neck rolls.”

4. Gratefulness

Ramona believes that there is a path to fitness that extends beyond exercising and eating well:

“Everyone thinks that being healthy is all about exercising and being watchful of what you put into your body…but those aren’t the only things that matter. Gratitude towards life is also very important. We live in a fast-paced world, and that’s why I hit pause for a couple of minutes every day to be grateful for all that I have. Gratitude goes hand-in-hand with the right attitude towards everything in life—and when you have a positive attitude, you’ll see results faster in whatever you do.”

5. Her Custom Made Workout Mantra

Ramona’s 3-2-1 Training method is a highly successful workout mantra. She shares: “The 3-2-1countdown is a call to action that is the basis for everything in my life. By 3-2-1, I mean get ready mentally, get set physically, and go forward emotionally. I also launched my app—MyHomeFitness—around the same mantra. The formula comprises:

One minute of cardio.

Three minutes of circuit training (1 minute each x 3 exercises).

One minute cardio again.

Then, three minutes of circuit (1 minute each x 3 exercises).

Then again one minute of cardio.

And lastly, one minute of core training (holding each exercise for one minute).

