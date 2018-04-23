Fishermen In Mumbai Never Set Foot In The Sea If This ‘Speaking’ Goddess Denies Her Permission

Life in Mumbai is set on two parallels – either fast-paced in the glare of the limelight or set on waves, a life that the countless fishermen in Worli Mumbai lead. One can get scared of the unpredictable sea but not these fishermen as their faith resides in a very peculiar speaking ‘goddess’ who tells them whether they should venture out into the sea.

This is one tradition that they have always followed – seeking permission from their diety Golfa Devi on whether they should set out for the sea or not and she answers them with a ‘Yes’ or a ‘No’. Sounds impossible? Oh, well faith works in mysterious ways, and situated at Worli Koliwada in Mumbai, the goddess Golfa Devi answers the questions in one on one interaction.

When a fisherman comes in to ask his question, the two tiny silver colored balls are placed on the shoulder of the goddess by the priest, who says a few prayers. The worshiper is then asked to ask their question aloud or in their heads. It has to be a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question and if the silver ball on the left shoulder falls then it is a no and it is yes when the right one falls.

“The goddess till date has never been wrong. Such is her legend,” said Sadanand Worlikar, the priest at the temple for the last 18 years. “Golfa Devi has never failed her devotees. Her answers are final,” Worlikar added.

“I remember some 15 years ago, a fisherman from Worli Koliwada went into the sea despite Golfa Devi denying him the permission. In the wee hours of the morning, as the boat was nearing the shores, there was a sudden storm and the raging waves gobbled it up. There were no survivors,” said Anand Patil, a fisherman.

Her temple is a beautiful, renovated marble structure, and Golfa Devi in the form of a black colored stone idol in a heavily embroidered cloth, accompanied by Sakba Devi and Harba Devi, sits on a raised platform inside. Considered as the Mother goddess by the locals, her temple is visited by other people too, visiting in the hopes of getting some answers.

H/T: Homegrown