First Women-Only Hostel AKA She Lodge Launched By Kerala Government In Thrissur

She Lodges i.e., women’s only hostels are being set up by the Kerala government all over the state and they will be looked after by Kudumbashree. It is a network of 2.77 lakh women’s neighborhood self-help groups in Kerala. With an approximate budget of Rs 1.37 crore, the first She Lodge was inaugurated last week 6km outside Thrissur in central Kerala.

Kanhangad, a town in Kasaragod to the north, will be getting the second lodge soon, followed by one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam.

Calling She Lodge as “a dream project of the government”, Jaison T.J., state mission manager of Kudumbashree, said, “We have lodges and hostels for women in Kozhikode and Malappuram run by private entities, but this is the first time the government has stepped in. Since Kudumbashree has a lot of goodwill and credibility in the state, we have been asked to operate them.”

The She Lodge initiative will effectively provide “secure, affordable” accommodation facilities to women travelers. One hostel can accommodate approximately 50 travelers at a time. It will have amenities such as a kitchen, dining hall, offices, CCTV cameras, and security personnel.

Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the project and it will be funded either by urban local bodies through plan funds and MPLAD funds, or it will be linked with the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) of the Centre.

“There is a steady increase in fund allocation aimed at empowering women. If it was Rs 20-40 crore earlier, now the state government sets aside Rs 114 crore to the Kerala State Women Development Corporation for various projects,” said minister for health K.K. Shylaja.

H/T: The Wire