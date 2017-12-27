First Woman Yacht Master Recalls Mocking From Other Countries And Their Standing Ovation At The End

She is determined, dedicated, optimistic, and full of energy and motivation. Proud sailor of her own life, she is Taramati Matiwade, the Leading Indian Yacht Woman.

Be it the dusty roads of her hometown, Kohlapur, or the overcrowded locals of Mumbai, driven by her passion for sports, Taramati has never feared challenges. From becoming the First Indian Woman to achieve professional Yacht Master Qualification from UK, to being appointed as the First Woman Instructor at Yachting Association of India, she’s come a long way, and is prepping up for a lot more.

Having achieved many laurels, she has finally taken India at Rank 27 in International Sailing, and Asia at Rank 2 six odd times, and her individual best is recorded Women World Ranking of 87, and Open World Raking of 210. Also an MBA in Marketing from UK, Taramati runs her own NGO in the capacity of a Training Centre, The Yachting Association of Kohlapur, and has also got her name in the Limca Book of World Records.

Take our word, you wouldn’t want to miss sailing through her inspiration-laden words:

How and when did you think of taking up Yachting?

I have lived a life of athlete throughout. Swimming, Judo, Karate, Yoga, Horse Riding, you take the name of a sport, and I have played it. So while growing up, I had developed a good understanding of the fact that sports are just as important as education. Fast forward to my Enginnering days in Mumbai, education alone bored me, so I joined Naval NCC along, and honestly, it was there that I first saw my life-boat turning to sail towards Yachting.

Wow! Tell us about the beginning of your Sailing journey?

It was unsaid, but back in those days Yachting competitions were mainly reserved for Defence, only Army and Navy Sailors were chosen to participate in competitions. Discrimination to the extent that civilians, and especially women, were not even provided with training. I sought permission but on getting no response, I decided to learn by myself. With no guidance, background, and with broken and dilapidated boats, I self-trained, and experienced all the rough and smooth sails from getting acquainted with yachts, to learning to manage them on water amidst winds.

“Even today, approximately 98% of the sport is dominated by Defence, and only 2% are Civilians. I have come a long way, and brought some changes in the scenario of Yachting in our country, but there are still many hurdles to cross.”

We read about your first Open Category International Win. How was that sail with a 10-year older Army Officer as a partner?

Aah, I am assuming that you did read a little more, and hence the question (she laughs). So it was my first International Open Competition, and the moment we were informed of our partners, I’d caught his odd facial expressions. But I told myself, that it isn’t me whom he is underestimating, but himself. And it wasn’t until we were in the middle of the sail, when he offered me his hand for help, that I spoke my mind.

“Thanks but I don’t need your help, I’ll do my part, you do yours.” He assumed that I being a woman would not be able to hold myself in the extreme conditions. Actions (indeed) speak louder than words. We won Gold for our country in that competition, and I was the first Indian woman to do so.

Brilliant. On a similar note, you talked about an incident in media where the host country did not have India’s Flag. And that sure got our curiosity piqued!

Yes, and there wasn’t one but many such instances. I’d go for international competitions, and upon reaching there the organizers would say “Sorry, we don’t have your country’s flag!” It was something that I had decided I will never compromise on. My country’s flag ought to be there on the pole with all the other country flags, and so I’d tell them that if you can’t procure India’s Flag, take me to the market or get me a piece of cloth, I’ll myself make it and give you.

Amazing! You then formed the First Indian Women Sailing Team in 2007; tell us about that journey of yours?

My determination to do something for the country has stayed with me since beginning. As I shared, when I took up Sailing, it was a rather man-dominated sport, but my determination got me success, and I decided to make the most of it by introducing more women to this sport. I am strong believer of Ben Franklin’s words, that you can do anything you set your heart and mind to, but for women, the struggle manifolds.

The girls and women who joined me were mostly from economically challenging backgrounds, and it took me a lot of time and efforts to get them together. There were issues of permission from Government, families, funding, resources, but their dedication and my determination, made the training and efforts worthwhile.

What is your pep talk? A learning that the coach in you always stresses upon!

The one thing that my life and experiences have taught me is that nothing comes easy in life, and that opportunities don’t await, you have to create them!

So the pointers that I remind them time and again are, no matter the barriers, if you want it bad, you will do it. Doubts are inside you, not outside – just focus on giving your 100% and you’ll sail through.

True that. Which would be that one triumph of the coach that she holds close?

Making and coaching a women’s team was far from being a cakewalk, and arranging for rigs (costumes and equipment) for all the players was a big hurdle. We used to receive some funding but one rig costs anywhere between 20-70K, and hence in many competitions we had to make do with borrowed rigs.

So this one time we were in Germany for a competition, and the weather conditions were extreme. The host team and organizers, pumped up as they were, when saw our rigs, made sarcastic remarks. But we fought hard, and you’ll be happy to know that the Indian team, not only won against Germany on their homeland, but was also applauded with a standing ovation from all the other participant countries. That’s the power of strong will.

Whoa! And what about the on and off water balancing act, how do you go about managing the different spheres of life?

It’s not easy, but that doesn’t bother me because I love what I do. Though yes, being able to bring my passion and profession together, is a great relief. I run my own NGO, The Yachting Association of Kohlapur, where I train students, and alongside I have started my own Yachting Company, that provides Yacht and Charter training at International level.

What is your routine when away from water, do you stick to a physical regime?

I am never away from water for long enough, she laughs. I love sports and physical activities, so either I hit the gym (for strength and cardio), or I play badminton, or go for a swim. And on days when I am travelling, irrespective of the city, a walk always comes handy. Which is something that in-turn helps me cater to my love for exploring new places. I am a curious mind, forever looking for new roads.

That’s interesting. So on that note, what keeps you anchored?

My parents and my undying love for the country. My every success is as much theirs as is mine. I feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our country and society, and hence all the efforts, whether I am sailing myself or coaching others.

And I must share that though I always had my family’s support, but if it was not for my mother, Mrs. Vimal Matiwade, and her guidance and advise, I wouldn’t have come so far. She truly is my anchor.

Tell us about the one naughty wave that you can never forget?

Once on a sail, I drowned. And for good 7-8 hours I had to be in water without any help!

So what actually happens is that when you are in the middle of the sail, the two partners have to hook off their anchors, shift to another spot, and hook back in. But in that particular sail, when the sailboat was to speed up again, due to the strong winds, we felt a loss in a balance, and though it was quick, but since I could gauge the situation, I gave my partner the hold and before I could know, found myself in water.

I was rescued later, but that became another ‘gender discrimination’ episode of my life. The coast guards, who found me in the water, denied getting me on their ship, saying that I am a lady. That made me furious and only after my requesting enough did they decide to offer help. Though not by letting me on the ship, but by throwing a rope for me to catch and hold. I can’t ever forget that incident.

That’s terrible. These are the people and rules that come wearing the mask of pirates! What else does the mention of pirates remind you of?

Who doesn’t have pirates in their life! As you said, they come wearing the mask in different forms and capacity. There have been so many situations where I was directly or indirectly made to feel that I am less because I am a woman. But I have never taken it, neither will I in future. Negative energies and people will always exist, but I never get distracted, for I am blessed with a positive inner energy, and of course, many well-wishers, too.

Women are not less, we perform, and through it, we give it back. And this is what I have been instilling in the mind of every girl I train. Our country, and people’s mindset need to be changed, and we all need to work for it. Equality, and not superiority, is what we fight for.

We are with you on that. Do you have any particular water ritual?

Uhmm, I don’t have any water ritual per se. But I don’t forget to thank the ocean every time I sail. I have deep respect for water. Sailing is a sport that is associated with sea, but I have tried doing it in lakes too. Lakes provide just as good a base, only that people need to stop polluting them.

Okay! And what about the yachts that you’ve sailed, do you have a lucky or favourite one?

Yess! I do have a favourite one, and it goes by the name ‘Hobie 16’. I was the first Indian woman to sail it and it also won me a medal. It is a special class of sailboat, in the sense that unlike the usual yachts, it allows you to fall on all the four sides (laughs), and it has blessed me with many spider-woman moments (laughs away).

Ha-ha! You mentioned about your love for traveling, how have you preserved memories of international competitions?

Pop came the answer – Fridge magnets! You’ll find my fridge panel full of magnets that I pick as souvenirs from every country I visit.

And lastly, what goals are you working on currently?

Well, I have lots of exciting news in my bag, which I will reveal gradually. For now I have three international projects in pipeline. And apart from that I am currently in the process of adopting 30 underprivileged children, with an aim to provide them training in Sailing, and also quality school education, which will be taken care of by Army School.

Through your platform I’d like to send out a reminder of United Nations’ Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Goal – It has a deadline of 2030, and we only have 13 more years, buck up, work on it!

(Seen here is Taramati Matiwade, with IGP Vishwas Nangare Patil and IAS Dr. Amit Saini on the stage.)