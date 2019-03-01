First Woman To Bag A Michelin Star, Garima Arora Becomes Asia’s Best Female Chef 2019

Last year, chef Garima Arora became the first Indian woman to bag a Michelin star and now the 32-year-old restaurateur has been announced as elitTM Vodka Asia’s Best Female Chef 2019.

Initially a journalist, she soon decided to embrace her passion for cooking and in 2008, she left for France and studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She has worked in many well-known restaurants and with top chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Rene Redzepi. She later landed the opportunity to work as a sous chef in Gaggan Anand’s, Gaggan, in Bangkok, which has two Michelin stars to its credit. Four the last four years, the restaurant has been on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

“It’s an honour to be recognised as the best female chef in Asia by my colleagues. I’m really happy that traditional Indian cooking techniques are being appreciated and it’s up to us Indian chefs who have the onus of taking it on the next level,” Garima said.

H/T: Femina