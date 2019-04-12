First Woman Paralympic Medallist Deepa Malik Awarded NZ PM’s Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship For 2019

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Rio Paralympics, has been chosen to be honored with the New Zealand Prime Minister’s Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship for 2019.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2019 New Zealand Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship has been awarded to Indian Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik,” said a New Zealand High Commission release.

She has attained multiple milestones in her life like she completed the longest drive in India (3,278 kms from Chennai to Delhi) in 2013 and also became the first paraplegic woman to drive to Khardunga La pass, the highest motorable pass in the world. In 2009, she rode a special bike for 58 kms and in 2008, she crossed Yamuna river’s 1 km stretch against the current. These incredible feats have landed her in the Limca Book Of Records four times!

Till date, Deepa has won 58 national and 23 international medals and has been honoured with the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award,

Deepa will travel to New Zealand as a Sir Edmund Hillary Prime Minister’s Fellow and meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as well as visit Paralympic sporting organizations.

“I feel absolutely humbled and blessed to be able to represent the essence of New India, for the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s leadership is such an inspiration to the world and resonates with the vision of my honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” Deepa said.

“This prestigious fellowship bestowed upon me is a clear declaration of great attention towards the empowerment of women, people with disabilities and the celebration of diverse cultures in both the countries,” she added.

H/T: Hindustan Times