First Woman In India To Receive Womb Transplant Suffers Miscarriage In Her Sixth Week

For women who are unable to conceive due to a diseased or absent uterus, womb transplant proves to be a gift. In this, a uterus is removed from a donor and attached to the recipient. Though a successful innovation worldwide, the first recipient of India’s first womb transplant will be undergoing a second embryo transfer after having a miscarriage in her sixth week.

“The first recipient of the womb transplant underwent an embryo transfer in the first week of February. A pregnancy test was conducted after 14 days which showed that she remained pregnant. The pregnancy tests were positive for the first five weeks and the hormonal levels were also positive during this period. This showed that the uterus was responsive, which is a good sign. Unfortunately, during the sixth week, she underwent an abortion,” said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, medical director of Pune’s Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute (GCLI). It was here where the women had a uterine transplant and embryo transfer.

Normally, embryo transfer-led pregnancy is successful during the third attempt and as per the doctors, the recipient miscarried may be due to the prescribed immuno-suppressants during the womb transplant. The woman will be undergoing her second embryo transfer in the last week of March.

The doctors have conducted two consecutive uterine transplants last year with the first recipient of the womb transplant being the 21-year-old woman from Solapur (born without a uterus) and a second womb transplant on a 24-year-old woman from Baroda (suffering from Asherman’s Syndrome i.e. scar tissue in the uterus).

“In the last week of March, the 21-year-old from Solapur will undergo an embryo transfer for the second time while the 24-year-old woman from Baroda will also undergo her first embryo transfer by March-end this year,” he added.

On 26th January, one more uterine transplant was performed and two women, aged 24 and 25 respectively, will undergo uterine transplants in the first week of April.

“The 24-year-old woman is from Bihar while the other is from Gujarat. In both the cases, the donors are their mothers aged 48 and 46 respectively,” said Dr Puntambekar.

Because of the high success rate of this technique all over the world, the hospital already has close to 500 registrations.

“Out of these 150 women are born without a uterus while 150 others have a very small uterus. The others have complex problems and hence, have registered,” he added.

