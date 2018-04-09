First Time In CWG History, India Wins Gold In The Mixed Team Badminton Championships

Indian badminton team creates history as for the first time in Commonwealth Games (CWG) history the badminton mixed-team won the Gold medal!

Indian badminton players Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, and the mixed doubles team won their matches to defeat Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Saina Nehwal won the super-intense and crucial women’s singles match against Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah with points 21-11, 19-21, 21-9.

The Field on Twitter GC2018 #GC2018Badminton For the first time ever in CWG history, the badminton team GOLD belongs to India. What an era for Indian badminton! Live updates here:- https://t.co/7XeSv0yFdX https://t.co/vW6j3mf3hO

At 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, Malaysia had beaten India in the team final.

Rajyavardhan Rathore on Twitter And India gets the GOLD🥇. Well done @NSaina …. look at the celebration …so proud of 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #India #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG

With this win, India’s gold tally’s up to 10!