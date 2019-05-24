First Indian Woman To Scale Mt Everest, Bachendri Pal Reminisces How Men Reacted To Having A Woman On Board

Decades ago in 1984, when Bachendri Pal became the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, mountaineering wasn’t popular among women. However, her passion for mountaineering that started at a young age of 12, could not be curbed by the opposition she faced from her family and society.

Pal broke the barrier of stereotyping and dared to do something even men did not – to climb the Mount Everest. As she marks the occasion of the 35th anniversary of her historic climb, Pal reminisced the response of people on having a woman who made it till the end, in the expedition that had a team of people comprising of six women and 11 men.

“There were people who weren’t happy that I was a part of the team… as if I was some extra baggage. People feel women are not capable enough to do great stuff. When I had come down to help people who were finding it difficult to climb by bringing some hot water and tea, others didn’t like it and refused to come down. Even if you are unable to help, sometimes even your presence makes a difference,” she said.

In addition, “Others complained to the leader. He scolded them instead for letting me leave the camp alone. He later asked me what the situation was. The next day I had also overheard people objecting to my climb saying if it happens they wouldn’t accompany me. The leader would have none of it though.”

Conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for ‘distinguished service of a high order’ on the 70th Republic Day, Pal’s success story has found its place in textbooks. We salute this wonder woman for inspiring many women to live their dreams and break through the fetters of patriarchal mindsets.

