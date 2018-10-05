First Indian Woman Recipient Of Légion d’honneur, Dr. Asha Pande Breathes Her Last

The first Indian Woman recipient of Légion d’honneur, Dr. Asha Pande breathed her last on October 4.

Dr. Asha was among the first batch of women to receive the inaugural First Ladies Award by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this year. The founder-director of Rajasthan University’s Master in European Studies programme, she was a woman of impeccable strength, perseverance, and compassion. She was honoured multiple times for promoting the French language in India.

IWB feels fortunate enough for getting the opportunity to interact with her and work in close association with her for a month in 2014 when she served as our honourary Blogger-in-chief. During our association with Dr. Pande, she revealed to us some of the most intimate and beautiful aspects of her life and over time we learned what made her all that she was.

Born as the youngest among 9 siblings, she shared how at the time of her birth “few suggested I [she] must have been discarded because I [she] was the 9th child and moreover a ‘girl’.” However, her mother rejected the cruel and ludicrous suggestions and brought her up to be the strong woman that she eventually became.

Dr. Pande shared, “My mother’s nurturing gave me the inner quality of becoming a fine mother myself. And this may be the reason many of my students consider me just like their own mother. I remember once a girl whom I used to teach knocked my door late at 10:30 p.m. When asked, she said she wanted to discuss and seek my advice on something very personal. She showed her confidence in me and that made me realize I have even a greater responsibility to carry! I still get calls from my ex-students who now live abroad, sharing things with me just like they would do with their own parents.”

While Dr. Pande was married to an IAS Officer, she refused to let it become her identity. As she explained, “My husband is an IAS officer and I had also faced days when people would identify me as the wife of this IAS man. I was given lots of importance as the wife but was treated in a neglecting way as just another woman. That pinched me to the core and made me realize what I was and what I could become. So, after that, I would only introduce myself as ‘Asha’.”

She added, “Even to the University delegates, I fixed my appointment by saying I am some Dr. Asha from French lingual field and want to take forward this course for the children. I felt proud when I successfully endeavored in my field. Nobody got a hint about my husband also because I used to come to university via Rickshaw and not in some officer’s car. Funny enough, later when they got to know about Mr. Pande, they were taken by surprise. The Director also asked me why I never disclosed, so at that I told him – ‘because I wanted you to hire me based on my qualifications and caliber and not on my position in the society.”

We at IWB are grieved with Dr. Pande’s demise and are truly indebted to her for all that she was.