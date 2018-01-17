First Ever All-Women Contingent To Perform Biking Stunts In 2018’s Historic Republic Day Parade

This year’s Republic Day parade is going to be rather different from the usual as the bikers who will do the stunts are 113 women who have been trained by the BSF and will be riding on 26 350 CC Royal Enfield motorcycles. Falling in the age group of 20 to 31, this will be the first ever all-women contingent to perform bike stunts and acrobatics.

The group will be led by Sub-Inspector Stanzin Noryang, 28, who hails from Ladakh. But you will be surprised to know that in October 2016, when Noryang volunteered to be included in the Border Security Force’s “women daredevil team”, she didn’t even know bike riding – the complete opposite of what she is capable of doing today.

“I never thought of riding a bike because of fear. Now, I am confident of doing any stunt on a Royal Enfield Bullet — a very heavy two-wheeler. I am proud of my seniors who trained and chose me to lead the team and perform stunts at the Republic Day event,” she said.

In fact, Noryang wasn’t the only one, many women in the contingent, named ‘Seema Bhawani,’ didn’t know how to ride a bike but were eager to learn all the same. Many of the 113 daredevil women team members are even married with one or two children but they were fueled by determination.

“Only three or four of them knew bike riding — but our attempts, their enthusiasm and will power really worked in our joint endeavor to create history,” Deputy Commandant Ramesh Chandra, the chief coach said.

Sub-Inspector K.M. Kalyana, who was also coaching them and has trained many bike riders before this, said that though the women took some days to “overcome the bike riding fear,” they “became experts soon with their intensive training in stunt-riding”.

The training regime they followed was very rigorous, it would start at 8 am with them learning bike riding and learning stunts till 1 pm. At 3.30 pm they would re-assemble again and under the guidance of “special instructors” continue till 5.30 pm every day. Kalyana said. They will be performing stunts like “Pyramid”, “Fish Riding”, “Shaktiman”, “Bull Fighting”, “Seema Prahari” and many others.

The parade will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 10 leaders of ASEAN countries, who will be the guests of honor.

H/T: Your Story