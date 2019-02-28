Firebrand Is Not A Typical Representation Of What Society Thinks A Rape Victim Is: Actor Usha Jadhav

A Priyanka Chopra production, Firebrand, Netflix’s first Marathi original, helmed by National award-winning director Aruna Raje Patil, has been receiving appreciation for actor Usha Jadhav’s convincing performance along with its powerful narrative. Tracing the journey of a successful lawyer and a rape survivor Sunanda, played by Usha, the film revolves around her mission to help other women facing injustice and violence as she also fights her inner demons.

With the pivotal performance by Usha, the film “touches upon the concept of modern-day relationships and its complexities”, as Sunanda’s sexual intimacy with her husband triggers nightmares for her that comes in the way of their relationship.

Recently, we asked Usha how she prepared herself for such a complex character and she said, “My director Aruna Raje is a life coach and has a lot of experience on the subject as she has dealt with many men and women who have been sexually abused. So when I sat with her to understand the intricacies of my character, I got an in-depth knowledge of what a person who has gone through abuse feels. I was involved in the script right from the beginning and the discussions with the director helped me play the character well as I could. For my role as a lawyer, Aruna did a lot of research and provided me with books on law so that I could understand its functioning. We had in-depth discussions about various law terms which I was not aware of. Similarly, for understanding the nuances to play the role of a rape survivor I got in touch with therapists who help victims deal with the trauma.”

The film shows Sunanda struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and intimacy troubles in her marriage because she is haunted by an incident from her school days. Usha shared what the film aims at showcasing. “When we talk about rape we only talk about the legal route and the punishment that should be given to the culprit, but we do not really talk about the aftermath for the victim and how they cope with their day-to-day life. So the film starts with what happens after such an incident occurs with someone and how the protagonist deals with the trauma that she suffered and how it affected her marital life.”

The film shows a scene where Sunanda is asked by her psychiatrist to vent her anger out on a toy and write about the incident and read it out every night in front of the mirror. Talking about the importance of therapy, Usha explained, “Sunanda is a straight face in the court and fights for the rights of women but when she visits the psychiatrist she is vulnerable and breaks down because it doesn’t matter how strong you are. The doctor hands her a toy, saying this is your rapist, take out your anger on it. He also asks her to write down the incident, which might not have been easy but it is was important to do as it would help her. A few of my friends, who are psychiatrists, after watching the film told me that there are some scenes in the film that show exactly how victims behave when such a thing happens to them.”

“It is important to vent the angst. There are many women who don’t go to therapists and the families often just tell the victims to forget about the whole thing. The film’s intent is to show people that they should come out and seek a solution to the trauma that they are suffering from. The film is dedicated to all the rape survivors so that it can help them tackle such a situation. It is not a typical representation of what society thinks a rape victim is, how they should behave or feel. These are the stereotypes that we are breaking in the film.”

As Usha worked closely with her director from the time of the film’s inception, she also shared about their camaraderie. “From the time of inception of the film I was thoroughly involved with Aruna regarding the script and we rehearsed it multiple times so that I could understand her vision. On the set we had tremendous chemistry and we loved each other. We’ve been so connected to each other that we didn’t have to talk much on set during my shots because we both were in sync and everything worked out smoothly.”

