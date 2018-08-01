FIR Filed Against Brajesh Thakur After 11 Women Went Missing From Another Shelter Home Run By His NGO In Bihar

An FIR was filed against Brajesh Thakur on Monday based on district welfare unit assistant director Devesh Kumar Sharma’s statement, who wrote to the women police station that 11 women are missing from another shelter home run by Thakur’s NGO in the same town.

Brajesh Thakur was the main accused in the rape of 34 girl inmates of Balika Grih shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which is also managed by his NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.

The 11 missing women had been living at ‘Swadhar Grih,’ a shelter home in Chhoti Kalyani area meant for women separated from their families and destitute women. During an inspection by the district administration’s social welfare unit on March 20, the 11 women were found present at the facility.

“But for after the sexual assaults on the minor girls at Balika Grih came to light in May, an inspection of Swadhar Grih was conducted by the department on June 9, but it was found locked. Now there is no trace of the women residing there,” said Jyoti Kumari, SHO of the women’s police station in Muzaffarpur where the FIR was registered, as reported by The Indian Express.

Sources said there were at least four children along with the 11 women at Swadhar Grih. “Thakur’s NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti (SSVS), which has been running this shelter home, has not intimated the social welfare department about the shifting of the women and the children yet,” said an official.

The FIR against Thakur was based on the statement of district welfare unit assistant director Devesh Kumar Sharma, who wrote to the women police station on Monday that 11 women are missing. It was also on Sharma’s statement that the first FIR on May 31 was lodged at the women’s police station in the matter of the sexual assaults on 42 minor girls residing at Balika Grih.

SSVS has been running Swadhar Grih, Balika Grih, and a few other shelter homes in Muzaffarpur for the past several years with funds provided by the Bihar government. Thakur and nine others were arrested on June 2 and they are in jail since. The NGO was blacklisted by the government last week.

Sewa Sankalp Evan Vikas Samiti runs five shelter and short-stay homes. Three are in Muzaffarpur and there is one each in Sitamarhi and Bettiah districts.

After the rape case surfaced, the Social Welfare Department had blacklisted the NGO and was reviewing the conditions at shelter homes run by it. “It was during the review that 11 women were found missing from another shelter home in Chhoti Kalyani area… there had been no communication from the NGO to the department about the missing women,” Mr. Sharma told local journalists, as per The Hindu.

Department officials also told The Hindu that Brajesh Thakur had access to senior officials of the department and top political connections that helped him net contracts for social services in north Bihar. The department had even approved a project for a beggars’ shelter in Patna on May 31, the day the FIR was lodged against him in the shelter home rape case.