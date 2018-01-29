Find The ‘U’ In Colour, Don’t Lose Individuality Over Skin Tone: Activist Jyoti Gupta At JLF

As someone who grew up hearing how my dark skin serves as a disadvantage for me, I’ve learned that in our society the colour of our skin brings us either privilege or puts us through severe mental oppression from both the society and the media. But why? And now, JLF 2018 has given me an insight into the answer with the session Why Being Fair Matters, Especially When it Doesn’t.

‘My newborn girl has a dark skin tone, what should I do to lighten it?’ flashed across the screens behind the speaker of the session, Jyoti Gupta. She is a media activist and the founder of the Colourism Project via which she strives to fight the growing grip of the skin lightening products industry and erase colour-related prejudices. Via the question posted on a public forum, Jyoti shed light on the rampant colourism that rules the fate of even a newborn.

She went on to share how her Colourism Project was started with the aim to shift the media’s color narrative from profitable to equitable. “But the media is too happy to keep the status quo because the skin lightening industry is worth a billion dollars,” said Jyoti. During her fight, she unearthed several revelations as well, like how discrimination on the basis of colour is based on your status as well.

“If it is dark-skinned Delhi boy, hailing from a reputed college, the level of oppression he faces will be a lot lesser than to another dark-skinned youth from a small city and not a high-class background,” she said as the crowd nodded in agreement at the relatability of the scenario.

As she was recounting millions of ads and talking about Bollywood stars endorsing skin lightening products and fueling the already conditioned mentality over colour politics, I was trying to pinpoint a faint memory of an incident where I could vaguely remember one such product actually facing mass boycott in the Indian market. Saving me from the trouble, Jyoti’s next point covered the same.

“There was this vaginal lightening cream that was launched in India and it was widely disapproved. But hold your horses there because it was not the colour discrimination that spurred the disapproval but the word ‘vagina,’ the haw! word in India. But on the other hand armpit lightening lotions, face creams all of them never face anything like this.”

Coming back to her topic of Bollywood augmenting the colour obsession, Jyoti took the widely celebrated film Dirty Picture as an example. “While Vidya Balan was praised for her portrayal of Silk Smita and putting on weight for the same, I personally find that the presentation couldn’t have been more wrong. When we look at Silk, we see a Malayali, dark-skinned woman from a section of society that is considered a minority. Plus they choose to show and magnify only the glamorous part of her life. The terrible conditions she was subjected to because of her colour and caste were never added to the story.”

And it has continued to happen, the power play of the fair skin and it’s absence seen as a curse one has to endure for the rest of their life. “It’s not that dark skinned people are genetically low on confidence. They are fed every day that it is the lightness or darkness of their skin tones which will decide their future, be it marriage, career, friendships, acceptance by society and their skills, merit, talent, behavior, whatsoever will hold no value over it. So, I say find the ‘U’ in colour, don’t lose your individuality over it.” she said.