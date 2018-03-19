Find Out Why The Coloured Pictures Of This 14-Year-Old Holocaust Victim Is Haunting The World

Digital artist Marina Amaral’s love for everything historical motivates her to colour and restore vintage black and white photographs. Recently, she gave life to the last images of a 14-year-old Polish prisoner in Auschwitz, Czeslawa Kwoka, who died an unfortunate death.

Czeslawa was one of the approximately 230,000 children who were deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau from 1940 to 1945. This Holocaust victim was transported from Zamosc, Poland, to Auschwitz, on 13 December 1942. On 12 March 1943, she died at the age of 14 after she was brutally assaulted by a woman named Kapo, a Nazi prison guard.

Marina told Bored Panda, “It was tough to stare at her face for so many minutes knowing what happened to her. I wanted to give Czeslawa the opportunity to tell her story, which is also the story of so many other victims.”

Marina Amaral

She added, “It is much easier to relate to these people once we see them in color. We understand what she and millions of others went through better once we see her bruises, the cut on her lip and the red blood on her face. The Holocaust did not begin with the mass killings. It began with the rhetoric of hate.”

The picture of Czeslawa Kwoka was originally shot by photographer Wilhelm Brasse. If you look closely, you will notice a red triangle on her clothes with the letter P on it. That was because she was registered as a Polish political prisoner.

Somehow, the colorful pictures look even more painful than the original one. It is said that Czeslawa dried her tears and wiped off the blood from the cut on her lip before she was asked to pose. Photographer Wilhelm Brasse once said, “I distinctly remember the picture of this particular girl inmate. It’s because she looked so young, so disarmingly girlish. To tell you the truth, I felt as if I was being hit myself, but I couldn’t interfere. It would have been fatal for me.”

Looking straight into the eyes of this girl, we see nothing but lion-like courage. Your thoughts?

h/t: Bored Panda