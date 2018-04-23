Find Out Why Parents Are Filing Petitions Against These Plastic Surgery Apps

A few days ago I was down with food poisoning, busy playing Burger Shop and making hamburgers as it was the only way to satiate the craving. After a while, I got bored and noticed that my 10-year-old niece was busy playing some other game on her dad’s tablet. I peeked into her screen and was left aghast as she stuck an injection in some cartoon’s lips. Turned out she was carrying out some cosmetic procedure on the game’s character.

I was left wondering what kind of effect would the plastic surgery have on the kid’s impressionable mind. If you don’t already know this, get ready to be flabbergasted when I tell you that the app market is replete with games that let children perform cosmetic procedures virtually.

Since the time of their introduction, the impact of video games on the psyche of the young children has been debated. The 21st century even saw researchers getting involved to ascertain the amount of negative impact that these games, especially the ones involving violence, have on the minds of young kids. Video games have always been a matter of concern to the parents owing to the same.

This year the parents have a brand new concern in the form of a type of simulation where the kids can perform plastic surgery on the character. A report by ASDS suggests that plastic surgeries are at an all-time high and nearly 70% of Americans have considered getting one at some point in life. Imagine how these games will contribute towards boosting these figures!

In this scenario, plastic surgery apps and games come as a big threat that can potentially condition the kids to think well of artificial cosmetic procedures. With an increasing number of people turning to plastic surgery, it is, however, a no-brainer that such games exist in a consumer-driven world.

What however comes as a surprise is the marketing of these games. Just a few days ago Today called out a variety of such games, some of which are “listed for children as young as 8.” The games let players perform invasive surgeries on the characters. Just by their advertisements, the games look so threatening that “Now the global organization Endangered Bodies has started a petition calling for regulation, and social media users are weighing in as well.”

Here is the video posted by Today:

A major chunk of these games is made by the company called Bravo Kids Media. If you open their app store you will come across a variety of games like Face Surgery Simulator, High School Clinic Affair, and Princess Plastic Surgery.

Refinery 29 shared a quick rundown of how Princess Plastic Surgery goes: “A pretty princess was cursed by an evil witch and is now ugly beyond repair! The only way to reverse the curse is to undergo extensive plastic surgery that may include an eye lift, nose job, and lip injections — all performed by you, the player. She’ll bruise, she’ll cry, and once the bandages are gone, well, that’s it… that’s the game.”

Imagine feeding this information to an 8 or 10-year-old impressionable mind! Change.org recently shared how parents are filing petitions against the marketing of such games. The threat, of course, is on the self-image of the children playing these games.

As per a report by Refinery 29, a spokesperson from Apple shared, “We do not want, nor allow, these types of apps on the store. We have rules in place for these apps and do not offer them on the App Store.”

Another spokesperson from Google said that “While we don’t comment on specific apps, we do have strict policies in place to prohibit apps in the Families collection on Google Play that promote negative self-image or low self-esteem, regardless of theme or intended user age group. We’re taking the feedback from the community very seriously and are working to ensure that these apps are in compliance with our policies.”

It was in 2016 when PLOS ONE came out with the study that stated that “male players of video games containing sexism and violence were more likely to identify with the character they were playing.”

Imagine how in the case of all these plastic surgery games the little girls playing them might be getting conditioned to think that just like the game there features need to be “fixed” to look desirable. It makes me shudder. I hope the makers pay heed and take appropriate actions immediately.

H/T: Refinery 29, Today , Change.org