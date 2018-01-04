Finally, Lower Caste Women From This UP Village Won’t Be Forced To Carry Slippers In Hands

It is disappointing to see new-age India still getting influenced by the evil caste system. These caste differences are imbibed so deep into us that we no longer see a person from a lower caste simply as a human being. One such place, which has been severely affected by this way of living, is the district of Lalitpur in Bundelkhand (Uttar Pradesh).

In the Janaura village of Lalitpur, people from the Ahirwar caste are supposed to remove their slippers and carry them in their hands when they walk past upper-caste villages or homes.

One of the natives told Khabar Lahariya (India’s 1st digital rural news network), “It’s been going on forever. We all just do it, because otherwise there are fights that break out. They say, ‘Oh look, so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s daughter-in-law is passing by without taking off her slippers. They create a ruckus, so it’s best just to follow it.”

Revealing more about the “chappal pratha,” she said that this malpractice is mostly applicable to women who belong to this caste. She said, “It’s an ancient ritual that’s been perpetuated through time. Everyone’s only too eager to “catch” a “bahu-beti” flouting this rule.”

Another woman added, “Why don’t they also do it when they walk past our village? Then they’ll know of the humiliation and the discomfort.”

Khabar Lahariya reportedly reached the pradhan (village headman) Rajeev Dube and enquired about the situation. He denied the blame and instead said, “It is an era of equality we live in.”

When the team asked the SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate), Dhirendra Pratap Singh, for help, he said that if such practices were reported officially, authorities would take action. To prove their point, Khabar Lahariya showed him the video of the dalit women speaking against the practice.

Soon after this, Singh planned a visit to Janaura village to learn more about the situation. He immediately held an impromptu Gram Sabha to speak to those supervising the village, including the gram-pradhan. Since then, the police has been keeping a strict check on people who are forcing the “chappal pratha” on anyone.

H/T: Huffington Post