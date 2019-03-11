Filmmaker Seema Upadhyay To Release A Biopic On Mother Teresa In 2020

Founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic congregation of women for helping the poor, Mother Teresa is considered one of the 20th century’s greatest humanitarians. She was born in Macedonia to parents of Albanian-descent and taught in India for 17 years.

After biopics made on movie stars and sportspersons, Bollywood is now gearing up for a biopic on Nobel laureate Mother Teresa. With the announcement made on Monday, March 11, the film will be written and directed by Seema Upadhyay and will feature a cast of Indian and International actors.

Before beginning the project, the makers of the biopic met Sister Prema Mary Pierick, the current Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, and Sister Lynne in Kolkata to seek their blessings.

Talking about the film, the producers shared, “She is a global icon and we will ensure to leave no stone unturned to meet her international stature and pay our tribute to the noble soul. We hope we will do justice and will be able to spread the message for peace, love and humanity that Mother Teresa stood for.”

The makers are planning to release the film in 2020.

H/T: The Quint