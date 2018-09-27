Filmmaker Ritu Sarin On The Difficulty Of Sustaining Art Cinema In India

India’s presence at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year was bigger than ever, with women representatives leading the show and leaving a mark.

Speaking on the women’s representation at TIFF this year, filmmaker Ritu Sarin says, “TIFF is actively embracing women filmmakers and increasing awareness about their films. Women’s voices are finally being heard.” Speaking about her film, she says, “This was our second film at TIFF after Dreaming Lhasa. It had a fantastic run at the festival. Film festivals are primarily audience-driven and our film got a great response from them.”

Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam’s The Sweet Requiem, set in the Tibetan community of Exile, is among the Indian films that wowed the audience with its depth and artistic finesse. The film revolves around Dolkar, a 26-year-old exile Tibetan who lives in Delhi. Here is the synopsis of the film as shared on its website :

18 years ago, she escaped from Tibet with her father, making a perilous trek across the Himalayas that ended in tragedy. Dolkar has suppressed all recollection of that traumatic incident. But when she unexpectedly encounters Gompo, the guide who abandoned them during their journey, memories of her escape are reignited and she is propelled on an obsessive search for retribution and closure. Flashbacks of her desperate journey with a small group through a harsh and desolate Himalayan terrain punctuate her growing predicament in the present as she follows Gompo through the claustrophobic alleys of the Tibetan refugee colony in Delhi. The two stories moving in tandem, both determined by a series of fateful choices, reach their conclusion as Dolkar and Gompo finally confront each other.

Dwelling on the lives of Tibetan exiles in India, the film has been mostly shot in Delhi. With so many of their films based there, Ritu and her husband Tenzing certainly have a strong connect with Tibet.

Ritu explains, “My husband, partner, co-director and co-writer Tenzing is a Tibetan exile himself. It has been 30 years that we have been very deeply involved with the community.” She adds, “People hardly realise the kind of histories these people come from. Through this film, we want to share the kind of hardships that they have endured.”

A lot of the film has been shot in Majnu ka tilla in Delhi. Ritu says, “The area houses the majority of Delhi’s Tibetan community. So many people visit the place just to get a taste of the Tibetan delicacies but hardly notice how it is like a parallel universe within the city.”

When it comes to the Tibetan population in Hindi, an unsaid bias automatically crops in our perception of them as if we possess an innate inability to see them as fellow humans. A bar is raised, a distance drawn, the instant we look at their distinctive features. Ritu and Tenzing have attempted to address this problem in the film. “We have made a human story, and have moved and involved people with it. I think we have successfully brought out the human side of the community,” Ritu shares.

The situation in Tibet right now is worse than ever. The socio-political situation is downright suffocating and taking a huge toll on the layman’s life. Ritu says, “It is the kind of society where everything is censored, severely repressed, controlled, and colonized.”

Since the film is based on the lives of Tibetan exiles in India, it becomes imperative to talk about its dynamics. As Ritu explains, “India has been a good host all this while and has contributed, in one way or the other, to keep their culture going. Having said that, there is always more that can be done about the situation.”

Throughout their filmmaking career, which has spanned for more than three decades, Ritu and Tenzing have been deeply involved with the kind of cinema that has a heart and soul to it. Sadly, the problem with art cinema in India is that while it manages to win big accolades in International film festivals, it struggles to garner a significant footfall in theatres back home.

When asked the way to bridge this gap, Ritu says, “Actually, that’s a very difficult question. The movies with great artistic merit are generally not the ones that become popular big box office successes. It is difficult to compete with star-driven films which are eagerly accepted by the masses.”

She adds, “I’ll be honest. It wouldn’t be fair to accept a blockbuster out of an artistic film. However, we can certainly expect a good response and a lot of that depends on the distribution. The kind of slots which are allocated to such movies aren’t really the ideal ones.”

Ritu also brings up how it is not always easy to match the P&A budget of big films. “I think this gap can be bridged through state support. It has been 7 years since we started the Dharamshala International Film Festival. The audience response has been good till now. The fact that more and more film festivals are being organized of late itself testifies to the fact that given the right platform these films will indeed perform well,” says Ritu.

It was in 2012 that Ritu and Tenzing founded the non-profit organisation, White Crane Arts & Media, and since then have been fulfilling their desire to promote contemporary art, cinema and independent media practices in the Himalayan regions through the organization.

“We have been running the Dharamshala International Film Festival under White Crane. With the organization, we are are trying to take films to small villages and schools and trying to raise awareness about this kind of cinema. Our aim is to take art and media to small non-urban areas with limited cultural possibilities,” shares Ritu.

Ritu believes that it is her inseparable bound and chemistry with her husband that has helped them sustain and thrive all this while.

She says, “We are more than husband and wife. We started making collaborative films with our joint thesis project, The New Puritans: The Sikhs of Yuba City, a film based on Sikh community in California. Over the years, we have developed our strengths according to each other. Given that filmmaking is a very difficult area, it has been very helpful to have my husband as my career partner as well.”