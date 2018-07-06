Filmmaker Leela Santhosh On Undoing The Prejudices Against Tribal Communities Through ‘Karinthandan’

Leela Santhosh, from a tribal community in Kerala, is pacing towards her dream of becoming an independent filmmaker and got one step closer to it with the recent release of her film Karinthandan’s poster.

32-year-old Leela has worked as an assistant director and has also made several documentaries before. She, however, has not received any formal training in filmmaking before.

Hailing from Wayanad district of Kerala, Leela had a childhood filled with the stories of Karinthandan and it is something very close to her heart. Thus, it came only naturally that she decided to choose it as the subject for her first film.

“There has always been this legend in Wayanad, about the life of Karinthandan. There are so many myths and stories about him and I am trying to weave a story using those details. Karinthandan’s life is synonymous with the forest and I want to faithfully re-tell his story. His story is something that I have heard since I was young and those stories stayed with me as I grew up,” said Leela in an interaction with The News Minute.

A celebrated legend, the story of Karinthandan is a rather intriguing one. He is believed to have lived sometime between 1700 – 1750 AD. It is said that he helped to build a road to the Western Ghats in the Wayanad hills by showing the way to it. A reward was declared by the Viceroy for the person who could build a road across the Wayanad churam (hairpin). Karinthandan knew the route to the hill, in and out. A British engineer one day accompanied him to the hill till the peak and after finding out the way shot him dead. The Wayanad people, however, believed that he remained alive.

Karinthandan’s poster

The believers say that Karinthandan’s soul then began to haunt everyone who passed by the route and thus a sorcerer was commisioned to chain his soul to a banyan tree. The tree thus began to be called Changala maram – the chain tree.

Karinthandan’s legend is a legacy that has been passed from generation to generation in Wayanad.

“There are so many stories and myths about him and the interesting one of all is Karinthandan himself. That’s exactly why I chose this character to do my first film,” said Leela.

The biggest challenge that Leela faced was to create the character from the scattered and varying source of information available. She explains, “To be honest, I could not base my research on any book or other reference material. Because there is absolutely no documented history about Karinthandan’s life. What is there are stories that people have been told by their ancestors. There’s no photo of him, you won’t see any reference of Karinthandan in any history books.”

Leela took three years to work on the script alone. Collective Phase One is producing the film and the shooting is slated to begin in January next year. Leela aspires to undo the prejudices that are held against the tribal communities of Wayanad through her film.

“For the general public, their idea of a tribal person is someone who lived in forest caves before, and is now someone who is a drunkard. That’s how people see us; they think tribal people are not intelligent, that they are lesser humans. Through this film, I believe I can change the way people perceive the tribal communities,” she says.

H/T: The News Minute.