Filmmaker Deepa Mehta To Adapt Funny Boy, Shyam Selvadurai’s Coming-Of-Age Novel

Deepa Mehta, the acclaimed filmmaker, has announced that her next film is going to be an adaptation of Sri Lankan-Canadian novelist Shyam Selvadurai’s Funny Boy, which is a coming-of-age story of two teenage boys.

It was first published in 1994 and chronicles the story of a boy who explores his sexual identity and encounters the Sinhala-Tamil tensions leading up to the 1983 riots.

“I am going to start shooting for a film from January called Funny Boy. It’s based on Shyam Selvadurai’s book. It’s a really lovely, coming-of-age story with a Sri Lankan setting,” Mehta said. “I love adapting books. There are some books which are cinematic and there are some which aren’t. When I read a book, I keep visualizing it. Words come to life, you form images and sometimes I can even see who’s acting in it.”

