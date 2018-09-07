Filmmaker And Editor Apurva Asrani Feels Vindicated After Section 377 Verdict

As the country celebrated the historic judgement by the Supreme Court of India on Section 377, National award-winning film editor Apurva Asrani joined in. He was one of the prominent voices against the law that criminalised homosexuality.

Apurva had written the movie Aligarh, which was based on the true story of Ramchandra Siras, a homosexual professor at the Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on grounds of morality.

Speaking on the Section 377 verdict, Apurva told The Indian Express, “I feel vindicated today. I have lived openly as a gay man for the last few years, and while I have found much support, I have also been questioned, ridiculed and threatened for being myself. Today’s judgment makes me proud, and I am thankful for how sensitively it has been worded.”

Asrani expressed that he was on an emotional ride when he heard declarations from the five honorable chief justice of the Supreme Court. He shared, “Justice Indu Malhotra in her judgment said, “History owes an apology to LGBT persons for ostracisation and discrimination.” I cried when I read that.”

He continued, “I realised that I had been putting up a brave front all these years. When people cracked mean gay jokes, when housing societies threw me out, when my family felt humiliated for my personal choices. I cried because many of my friends and peers died before their time; they suffocated because this world didn’t let them be themselves even in their private spaces. I cried for professor Ramchandra Siras, who was an academician and a terrific poet, but will always be labelled as the ‘gay man who died under mysterious circumstances’.”

Apurva added, “There is much healing that needs to happen within the gay community. Hopefully, it can begin now.”

He recalled his childhood and growing up as a gay man in our society. “It’s the same for any person growing up in any sexually repressed society—you grow up in closets. It’s a dark space where no one else is allowed and all you have is a torch for company. You search inside your confined space for answers but there isn’t another soul who can share your feelings. You try and find answers through magazines, porn, noises that infiltrate from the outside world. It is lonely,” shared Apurva.

Apurva exclaimed that about three decades ago, our society completely abandoned the thought of homosexuality. “In the ’80s, there was nothing in our media or popular culture that even indicated the possibility of a gay community. There was no satellite TV, no internet. So how do you make sense of your feelings? You fool around with boys at school, mostly at sleepovers. Even there you wake up to awkwardness and embarrassment, and neither acknowledges the other in daylight,” said Apurva.

He added how societal unacceptance and humiliation made people learn to hide themselves in the closet and put on a mask. Apurva said, “You learn to hide your true self. You create dishonest relationships with your parents, who could have been your greatest support structure. You can’t tell them because they don’t understand it themselves. So even if you’ve been beaten by a boy you tried it on with, they are the last people who can know. It’s a very lonely space.”

“If there was one ray of hope for us gay boys growing up in the ’80s, it came from Ashok Rao Kavi. Ashok was a terrific journalist who had dared to come out. That’s where I heard the word gay for the first time. A boy in my building had called it ‘homo-giri’ while we played ‘doctor, doctor’ but ‘gay’ was a brighter, simpler word,” he added.

Ashok was the pioneer of gay rights in the late ’80s. In the ’90s, he started a gay magazine called Bombay Dost, which was available only on subscription. “Of course, I couldn’t order the magazine home, so when I got into junior college, made a friend who had a few issues of the magazine to secretly read it at his house. My world started to open up there,” shared Apurva.

Going through and recounting the LGBTQ movement over the decades, he said, “What started with Ashok and a landmark AIDS conference in the late ’80s, soon became a movement when he started Bombay Dost and a gay support group called Humsafar Trust. Over the years, organisations like The Naz Foundation and Lawyers Collective, and individuals like Anand Grover, Anajali Gopalan and Menaka Guruswami, have amped up the fight against Section 377.”

He continued, “What could have been seen a fullstop with the awful 2013 SC judgment, was seen as an opportunity to fight back harder. The community was galvanised and many people came out and self-identified as LGBTQ, taking the discourse all over the media. Four sensitive gay films came out in 2016 alone – Aligarh, Kapoor & Sons, Margerita With A Straw, and Dear Dad. Till then, barring the powerful Fire and the endearing My Brother Nikhil, we had seen only stereotypical, harmful portrayals.”

Apurva also recalled the only gay bar in his college days, which was sadly not that safe. “When I was in college, I heard of a gay bar called Voodoo in Colaba. It was dingy, had gay people, prostitutes, and pimps in equal measure. While we were grateful for the space, we yearned for something safer and with stronger gay identity.”

Apurva also spoke about how his movie Aligarh was made with a desperate desire of introducing Bollywood audiences to a dignified, loveable gay man. After the movie released, he received messages from the LGBTQ community, who said this was the first Indian film on homosexuality they could watch with their parents. This was the biggest compliment for him, he said.

He further said, “It (Aligarh) honestly told the story of a man who was wronged and his image tarnished. Our primary goal was to find respect for Siras. The film also appealed to a cross-section of audiences. I would have never imagined that people in their 60s and 70s would identify so strongly with the film. But I guess they connected with Siras’s loneliness. My father, who had very conservative views on homosexuality, was shaken by the film and went to town owning the film.”

What is next after Section 377? “A gradual change,” said Apurva. “I don’t expect things to change overnight. The law has changed but society is still brainwashed by centuries of outdated Victorian values. We will have to start coming out of our closets and begin an honest and open dialogue with society. Right now, thanks to us being invisible, we are perceived as this mysterious ‘other’. But we have to start integrating. What we now have in our favour is the law – if we are harassed or discriminated against, we can take legal recourse. We have been empowered by the SC,” said Apurva.

He concluded, “But now that we have been recognised as equals, this democracy must fulfill its promise to us and award us the same rights as everyone else. I personally am not in favour of gay marriage as I find it to be a heteronormative institution that is hardly holding itself together in this century. But yes, someday I would like to see same-sex civil unions, the right to inheritance, and the right to adopt.”

H/T: The Indian Express