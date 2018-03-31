Film Editor Sanyukta Kaza On India’s Netflix Debut ‘LPSF’ And Need To Edit Biases Women Face In The Industry

Sanyukta Kaza has already infused magic in projects like Oye Teri (2013), Haircut (2014), Bang Baaja Baaraat (2015), The Last Act (2012) and Ship of Theseus (2013). Love Per Square Foot (LPSF), is the latest project that she has worked on. For LPSF, Sanyukta has partnered with director-writer Anand Tiwari and co-writer Sumeet Vyas. She has worked with them in the past as well for Oye Teri and Haircut.

LPSF marks India’s debut on Netflix’s huge repertoire of originals and is quite different from Sanyukta’s past experience of feature films. She recently got into a conversation with The Hindu to talk about the new experience and discussed the film and her love for editing.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On LPSF

Appreciating LPSF’s cast Sanyukta said, “In LPSF there is a scene when Kunal Roy Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Angira Dhar are confiding in each other. The scene has such solid performances with so much going on at the same time. Ratna Pathak Shah’s or Kunal Roy Kapoor’s [performances are] very controlled and well handled. They are being true to the character and the community they are portraying without playing to any stereotype for the sake of cheap humour.”

As an editor, it is Sanyukta’s job to cut certain scenes and sometimes the call gets very difficult. Talking about the most difficult cuts in LPSF, she said: “I had to take out some really funny scenes and one wonderfully choreographed song [called] ‘Thumri remix’. Anand has promised me he will release the song on YouTube someday. I hope he does.”

On the biggest challenge encountered while creating LPSF, she said, “The most challenging part was making sure there was a healthy balance between the love story, the plot, the subplots, and the humour — especially all the little nuances that gave life to it.”

On Editing

Discussing the traits of a good editor, she said, “[An editor must have] sensitivity towards rushes and performances, [the] ability to understand emotional logic which can be broken down to understand what effect a certain editing choice would lead to, [an openness] to experimentation, [and] a need to find solutions before you start complaining about what all is wrong with the footage.” She also shared that Sally Menke’s style of cutting is her favourite and expressed grief at the fact that she is no more.

Highlighting the prerequisites to be a good editor she mentioned, “An editor needs to be extremely intuitive. I usually don’t go by the book. To me, a good edit is one that surprises me, like in a game of poker where no one knows what the next card is.”

She also talked about her favourite part of being an editor. She shared, “An editor gets to see the first cut before everyone else on the crew which is the fun part of the job. There is one scene in Ship of Theseus which I thoroughly enjoyed — in the stockbroker’s story when the car is stuck in Chuim Village in Bandra. In the middle of that, two characters are talking about ethical duties. It was both hysterical and dynamic.”

On the women in the industry

Introspecting about how women can make their presence felt in the industry Samyukta said, “Thelma Schoonmaker once said as an editor, ‘you have to keep banging away at something until you get it to work. I think women are maybe better at that’. Because men in the country are anyway trained from birth to not take women who think or work, seriously. So the only way for us to get heard and acknowledged is to keep banging away till they have no choice but to sit and hear us [out].”

She pointed out the problem as she expressed, “General stereotyping like women can’t drive, can’t be thinkers, good at maths, or technically strong, is very common. As a community, we aren’t really aware or teach our kids how to function around women.”

She shared a way of fighting gender disparity by suggesting, “The only way to deal with it is by fighting it every day by making noise about it, by calling people out, by doing our job in the best possible way, by learning every day, by working harder than everyone else, by being sincere and diligent at your work, by having a strong ethical code for yourself, by fighting for your credit, your pay, and most importantly by fighting for your right to just be and be seen and be heard.”

H/T: The Hindu