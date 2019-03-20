Filling Colours In Gulaal Gotas, These Jaipur Women Tell Us What Equality Means For Them

The serpentine alleyways of Maniharon Ka Rasta offer a peek inside old Jaipur with remnants of its royal past scattered near every corner of the lane which is synonymous with a unique indigenous art form of the Pink City.

Just a few days before the city gets ready to celebrate the festival of colours, Anjum has her hands full with work, carrying forward the legacy of her family – one Gulaal Gota at a time.

Anjum and her brother Mohammed Amjad

Daughter of the legendary Babbu Khan Manihar, 26-year-old Anjum is among the handful of people in Jaipur who know the craft of making Gulaal Gota – an older, much artistic version of the modern-day colour-filled balloon.

As Anjum heats up a mound of lac over a manual burner, patiently waiting till it melts, her six-year-old son Sohail playfully tugs on the corner of his mother’s salwar, just back from school.

“I could make a Gulaal Gota even when I was 7-8 years old. I don’t remember consciously learning the art because we grew up seeing our parents working day and night before Holi every year, making them,” says Anjum, who has 10 brothers and sisters.

The Gulaal Gotas are colourful orbs made of lac, weighing just around 25 grams and filled with Gulaals of various colours. The outer layer is made of lac while its usage is similar to that of a Holi balloon.

Anjum blowing Gulaal Gotas while her son Sohail observes the process patiently

“The Maharaja of Jaipur would be sitting on an elephant, showering Gulaal Gotas on the public, who were overwhelmed to have played Holi with the king himself,” interjects Mohammed Amjad, Anjum younger brother, helping his sister in making them.

As Anjum carefully puts the heated lac to cool, Amjad prepares another batch, blowing air inside the lac to give it the shape of a circle. They sell six pieces of Gulaal Gota for Rs. 90, a paltry sum for those who believe in keeping this old tradition of Jaipur alive even in the 21st century.

Salma, the eldest daughter of the family, is busy giving a final touch to the Gulaal Gotas in their house in Shastri Nagar, specially having come from the house of her in-laws for this.

“It is a routine that we follow religiously every year, making at least 500 Gulaal Gotas before Holi,” she says.

For Anjum and the other women who oversee the making of Gulaal Gota, each year, the couple of months before Holi give them a sense of purpose.

“I especially came from the house of my in-laws in Karauli to make Gulaal Gotas. It gives me immense pride that I am taking forward the artwork of my mother and father, much like the past seven generations of my family,” says Anjum.

Most of the families making Gulaal Gotas are Muslims, while Holi is primarily celebrated by Hindus, making this system an example of communal harmony.

“We never really thought of ourselves or Hindus as different. We are brothers and sisters and as is evident now when you see people buying Gulaal Gotas from us, religious divides don’t matter. We also celebrate Holi,” says the brother-sister duo.

Sitting near the handmade charcoal burner and asking her son to behave in mock anger, Anjum flashes a radiant smile while recounting the time when her mother would make Gulaal Gotas and she sat beside her, just as her son Sohail does now.

Mussarat Bano

Strolling across the narrow roads of the Maniharon Ka Rasta where the glitter of lac bangles looks dazzling at times, one comes across the signboard of Perfect Bangles, the shop owned and managed by Mussarat Jahan and her daughters.

Fifty-six-year-old Jahan smiles as she recounts how the art of making Gulaal Gota didn’t fade away in her family, courtesy of her daughters.

“These days, many of the men in our family along with the newer generation feel that there’s more opportunity in other professions, which is also true in a sense. But I have always felt that this tradition of making Gulaal Gotas must not be lost,” says Jahan.

Two customers from the old city have come to buy boxes of Gulaal Gota, a routine they say they have been repeating for many years now.

Jahan chats with them and later calls for her daughter Rifaqat. Her youngest, Lasani, who is still in her school uniform, decides to run the errand and goes to bring her elder sister.

Their mother looks affectionately towards the cycle that Lasani rides before revealing what she loves most about the tradition.

“Making Gulaal Gota requires the participation of both the men as well as women. We have distributed the work in this way, if the men are preparing the external shell, it is us women who put the Gulaal inside it with impeccable measurement.”

Jahan offers the customers tea, not taking no for an answer as she searches for an appropriate word to describe what she feels about her ancestral work.

“This is… equality. I feel that through this tradition of making Gulaal Gotas, we are reminded of the fact that men and women are equal and have to always work together in life. I have also infused this philosophy in all my daughters who will now take this tradition further,” she says, reflecting on her family’s rich history in upholding this tradition.

The sound of Azaan from one of the many mosques inside the Walled City resonates nearby, and with the spring afternoon, more customers including foreign tourists walk in brisk steps inside the Maniharon Ka Rasta, often spending time at the shops, enamoured by the colourful Gulaal Gotas.

“Every year we come to Jaipur to purchase Gulaal Gota before Holi. I now have to find a way to take them back to Chandigarh and that too intact. The outer crust made of lac is extremely fragile, you see, the reason one doesn’t feel any pain when the Gulaal Gotas are playfully thrown at them during Holi,” said a smiling Pramod Sharma, a customer.

Jahan readily suggests a number of precautionary measures to Sharma and his daughter before a wide grin spreads across her face.

Lasani has now returned with her sister, and Rifaqat, who knows the customers, greets them enthusiastically.

“I don’t remember anybody teaching me to make Gulaal Gotas. Right from childhood, we were accustomed to seeing my mother adeptly handle this art and we got our inspiration from there,” says Rifaqat.