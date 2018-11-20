Fighting For The Rights Of Female Shop Workers, Activist Viji Penkoottu In BBC’s 100 Women 2018 List

50-year-old activist from Kerala, Viji Penkoottu is among the three Indians on the “100 Women 2018” list which BBC released on Monday. Viji is working with female shop workers and aiding them in their ‘right to sit’ struggle. The list is made up of “inspiring and influential women” from more than 60 countries.

“I am very happy about being on the list. I think this shows that these basic demands that we fight for here are actually issues that women around the world face,” said Viji.



She formed the Viji’s collective, also named Penkoottu (women for each other), in late 2009 to fight for the rightful demands of unorganized women workers, which were being refused by established trade unions.

“We began as a group fighting for toilets for women to use. When we held meetings, women would start crying while talking about their experiences,” said Viji. The current cause she is fighting for is “the right to sit” which started in Kozhikode’s Mithai Theruvu (Sweet Meat Street) where saleswomen were often forced to stand all day and money from their salary would be deducted if they would even lean against a wall or talk to each other. Some of them even stopped drinking water as they wouldn’t be allowed to go to the toilet.



“The shop owners, including the Kerala merchants’ union, had said that if people wanted to sit or use the toilet, they should just stay at home. That really made us angry, and we started the iruppu samaram (protest to sit),” Viji had said.

Thanks to their efforts, the Kerala government in July this year amended the law. They ensured that working women get a “secure environment” which includes fixed working hours, proper breaks and the “right to sit” by making it mandatory for shops to provide seats to its workers.



“Our demands are simple—there should be eight hours for work, eight hours for rest and eight hours for recreation. And this is as applicable for women as it is for men,” said Viji. “It is not our fault that we are women. We are human too.”

H/T: Huffington Post