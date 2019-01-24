Fighting For Gender Equality, Vibha Bakshi’s Film ‘Son Rise’ Shows A Ray Of Hope

National Award-winning filmmaker Vibha Bakshi’s film Son Rise set in Haryana shows ordinary men taking on an extraordinary fight to change the narrative on gender equality.

At a time when some of the country’s most influential men stand as a disgrace to the society with multiple cases reported under the #MeToo movement, there still exist some heroes who are fighting for gender equality. The state of Haryana has some deep-rooted patriarchal norms that lead to sex-selective abortions which are described as kudimaar (girl-killing). While Bakshi’s film sheds light on these prevalent issues it also shows some good men working for gender equality and helping women to overcome the trauma of violence.

Bakshi, after her National Award winning film Daughters of Mother India, which was based on the 2012 Delhi rape, wanted to go deeper to find the root cause of it. Talking about it, she said, “Where are these men coming from? Where are things going wrong? Unless we are going to do it together, we aren’t going to win this social battle.”

It was when Bakshi screened her film Daughters of Mother India in Haryana, she was told by a social activist that there is a farmer who married a gang rape survivour and was fighting her case in court. “In no time, I reached there and found that his immediate society made fun of him. They would derisively ask, who aadmi! We got a feeling that he was not getting support. So I was not going to speak what was his reason to do this. During our conversations, his wife used to come and sit with us. For the first three-four meetings, I didn’t go with the camera. Slowly, they started trusting us and one day the girl took off the veil and said that she had no reason to feel ashamed. She is an incredibly strong woman.”

Not only the husband was so supportive, but Bakshi also found out that the girl’s mother-in-law also equally lent her support. “She is as rural as rural can get but she is standing by her daughter-in-law,” said Bakshi.

After spending some time with the family Bakshi felt that there would be many more such men and she was not wrong. She met Sunil Jaglaan, a popular Pradhan of Bibipur village who was taking pathbreaking steps to make women a part of the decision making process in the gram panchayat. After realising the mistakes of the past, Jaglaan told Bakshi, “mujhe ehsaas hua, main badla. And so can others.’

Among the many heart touching scenes in the film Son Rise, one that stands out is the sequence where men in Bibipur agree to put the turban, a symbol of male pride, on young girls‘ head. Recollecting the scene Bakshi shared, “It happened for the first time. I cried when the ceremony was in progress as I could relate to their feelings. What is lacking in me is that I don’t have those rights? I am competent but I still feel the bias.”

During her research, Bakshi also met Baljit Singh Malik, an influential khap chief who is working towards ending the tradition of wearing a veil by women and female foeticide and she feels that the Khap plays an important role in the society of Haryana. “You can’t do it without them. They are not going anywhere for a long time. If the guy, who happens to be one of the most influential figures, is willing to change, why can’t others? I will make sure that the film is screened in every khap to tell them that you have the social power – use it judiciously and responsibly.”

Talking about the editing period, Bakshi shared, “It took my editor Hemanti Sarkar two months to edit Stree, but Son Rise kept her engaged for eight months. I had so much material and it was not easy for me to let go. There were a lot of deliberations on the form of the narrative.”

In the second half of the film, Bakshi has shown the story of Jitender where she wanted to establish the link. “I wanted to show that you decided to play god by altering the sex ratio. Now you are in a mess. This mess has resulted in frustration which is leading to brides being bought from West Bengal and Jharkhand and an increase in the number of brutal gang rapes.”

