Fighting All Odds, This Acid Attack Victim From Delhi Looks Forward To A New Life

As it is often the case with crimes against women, acid attack is not something unheard of in our country which leads to societal indifference against the victim. In order to make a difference in the lives of acid attack survivors, Make Love Not Scars, a rehabilitation center, aims at providing dignity and independence to the victims by focusing on their complete medical, legal, educational, vocational and psychological rehabilitation.

Humans of Bombay recently shared the story of a woman who fell prey to this violent crime, but she found new hope with the backing of the rehab center.

“I was 17 when I was married into a family that my parents found for me. In the small village in U.P, it was a norm to get married early & I didn’t resist. I wanted to be a police officer. I was a top marksman in NCC & had been selected in the academy. But my in-laws refused to let me go. My dad’s request made no difference.

I let my dream go & tried to be the best wife & daughter-in-law. Things changed for the worse. The next day, my mom-in-law yelled at me for not waking up at 5 a.m for house work. The festivities had gone on until 2 a.m. I apologised. As I was washing clothes, she asked for a back massage. When I told her I’d to finish this, my husband beat me black & blue for answering back. I apologised again.

One day, my husband cut my hair off because his mom said I used too much shampoo. I’d finally had enough. I went home. My parents understood. But their ‘standing’ in society mattered too. So when my husband came to apologise, I went back. That same day, he threw acid on my face.

A neighbour told my parents. By the time they arrived, my in-laws had fled. My father lodged an FIR & they were caught. I thought justice would be mine. But it was just the beginning. During the court case, my husband had someone try to run me over as I was walking to court. I escaped death again.

During the case, I had 13 surgeries & tried to get a job to get my life back. But it was tough-my face was my first impression. I finally found work with Make Love Not Scars in their rehab center. I looked in the mirror for the first time in 10 years. I met women who had suffered like me. Who had nowhere else to go, who were attacked by their own. But together, we learnt to face the world…to accept our scars & feel beautiful once more. But now, I’m scared that I’m going to lose my home..my family.”

While Make Love Not Scars has been making significant efforts in improving the conditions of the victims, its rehab centre is now on the verge of shutting down. To help the center in continuing its efforts, Humans of Bombay have taken up an initiative by starting a fundraiser. Let us all come together in support of the cause and donate to make a difference. Follow the link to provide support: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/mlns

H/T: Humans Of Bombay