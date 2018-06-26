Feminist Scholar Isha Yadav On Merging The Worlds Of Art And Mental Health Activism

“We pick ourselves up, stitch our own wounds. We are the place we shoulder our head.”

These words, so beautifully penned by Isha Yadav, are reflective of her personality. So is the design of the tattoo she wishes to decorate her body with.

‘Havoc’. Of all the words in the world, this is what Isha wishes to have inscribed, surrounded by scintillating lilies. But why? Here’s what Assistant Professor cum-M.Phil. candidate cum mental health activist cum slam poet cum street artist Isha has to say about her choices: “I relate with this word; the stir and commotion it follows is something I’d like to do with my otherwise plain-sail life. It’s a reflection of what has been happening in my life: the lily represents beauty and calm, but also the transience of the wonder that life is.”

People often claim they live, feel, and breathe art, but Isha really does. A few years ago, Isha discovered that a lot of the anxiety she suffers from could be alleviated through the medium of art of all kinds, colours, shapes, and sizes. Since then, there has been no looking back for this work-of-art. Here is what Isha has to say about the palliative power of art:

Guide me through your mind’s brush when you’re creating a work of art.

Art is a form of storytelling. There are complex emotions that are better written than said and sometimes, better painted than written. That is where art and I intersect – my form of expression. While painting, I just want to be understood, known and heard!

One of your proudest accomplishments is the establishment of an art community dubbed ‘Delhi Art Slam’. Please acquaint our readers with your vibrant undertaking!

Delhi Art Slam is a community for artists and art enthusiasts. There’s always been an elitist culture attached to Art, owing to only a few galleries in the city and not many contemporary art exhibits. At Delhi Art Slam, we’re a small group of people who have joined hands (and mixed colours in our palettes) to initiate change. Our aim is to localize art galleries and museums by organizing slam events across the city’s public spaces and cafes. In my eyes, Art is an extremely powerful tool to explore and revolt against issues. Art brings the truth back into the world every time it goes missing.

Art Slam brings together both the creator and the bearer of the look, in a healthy interaction. They also serve as classrooms where people from all age groups can begin from step 1, without being judged. Keeping this in mind, we decided to introduce Workshops, Live Art, and Art Therapy, too. We look forward to incorporating these art forms and installations into public spaces, for the future citizens of the world to marvel at.

Your interest in accessibility to Art also expands to mental health. Take me on a tour of your Humans of Anxiety project in collaboration with the Education tree.

Art has always gathered the dialogue it demands: It is a political tool and can be a weapon against mental disorders like PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), insomnia, anxiety, and depression. In my opinion, if Art is localized enough, it could be the conscience of our world –the messiah of our minds. So, I began a small project called Humans of Anxiety, in which I use Art as therapy.

Throughout my life, many people have walked up to me and narrated their personal stories about the anxiety that follows them around like a dark cloud. To the best of my abilities, I try to illustrate what they go through.

To look at the vast, labyrinthine mind in 2-D helps people with anxiety visualize it and call it by its name. Visual inception helps strengthen our power over it and put a description tag. Slowly, but surely, this process begins to work as an essential aid for understanding patterns associated with anxiety. This is how Art helps heal…

However, that’s only step 1. Humans of Anxiety is a collective project for people who suffer from the disorder. We still have a long way to go to merge the worlds of Art and Mental Health Activism.

When looking for channels to harness your anxiety, what was it about poetry and visual art that caused you to gravitate towards them?

I found my inner poetry and art way before I met my anxiety. Some days, these were the only two things I knew and could hold on to – they helped me express myself and bare myself to my vulnerabilities. As long as I could see it in stanzas and colours, I was free, I was okay.

As spoken about in your recent radio interview, could you tell me a bit more about crowd-sourcing art, how it works and the impact it has on both the artist and the person whose story is being retold?

Art is a form of storytelling; when we crowd-source it, it ropes in people from both sides.

For a long time, people have felt like foreigners to Art, but this gives them the opportunity to engage with it and participate in the creative process. People come up and tell us stories and the artist illustrates them or translates their emotions and experiences into various art-forms

This way, we make Art accessible to and from both sides of the fence.

Is there any piece of crowd-sourced art that is personally important to you? Tell me the story behind it.

I’m currently working on Project: Arranged Marriage, which involves collecting narratives from people on their experiences with any aspect of the social institution of arranged marriage. I connect with them a lot; it’s almost like relaying my own story! So far, I’ve illustrated only 8 stories and all 8 of them hold an excellent place in documentation of the picture of an arranged marriage in the South-Asian context.

With reference to Project Arranged Marriage, what goes into the process of translating a social concept, someone’s personal story into a work of art? How do you prevent your personal beliefs from reflecting in the artwork?

So far, the narratives I’ve received have been oddly similar to my own beliefs. It’s strangely comforting to know how women everywhere think alike and have similar experiences.

In this project, my job is to illustrate the story in the best and most objective way I can. Even if there are differences, I’m open to learning about my muses’ experiences and not meddle with them.

Is it possible for an artist to create impersonal art, when it is commissioned or crowd-sourced?

It is slightly difficult for me. I’m not very sure about other artists who do it well: some are brilliant professionals, but I’m still sure it’s hard for them too. I’ve done very meagre commissioned work as it was a claustrophobic and anxiety-evoking situation. I guess I just need more practice. But, in most cases, an artist can visualise your story better than you can.

Talking about personal and impersonal art, what inspired you to use street art and graffiti for your ArtTouchesLives Project?

Street Art is a large, accessible canvas, free to people from all segments of society. It just exists out there in the public space, interacting with the public, without being regulated by any organization. Streets act as wonderful, powerful modes of interaction and reflection of the collective conscience. This is why the ArtTouchLivesproject is on the streets. We try to help the general, vulnerable public audience that seeks emotional support and assurance.

People seek cosmic support and signs way more than you can imagine; we (my friend Ali Monis Naqvi and I) wanted people to take this as a sign to shed their inhibitions and channel their inner strength.

Street Art is always viewed through a political perspective, like the graffiti made by Banksy. Similarly, a lot of discourse on feminism is seen through a political lens, these days. How does your work bridge the gap between feminist experiences and political messages?

Feminist experiences deliver political messages – my work tries to document these experiences and creates a thinking-space for feminists. Feminist artwork is also close to my heart because of my identity as a feminist scholar. Feminist art creates nodes for discussions, for reflection and introspection. It documents the shadowed experiences of gender biases in the Indian ‘marriage-market’ and how problematic it is. Overall, it is reflective of the global feminist movement and outlook.

How has feminism, in general, influenced the art scene in India and around the world?

Feminism has utilized Art for its activism-based expression as well as its politics. Art is a solid tool for contemporary iteration of feminist movements across the globe; it is a political tool.

It excites me to see that Art and feminist movements have merged and are taking on various issues like body politics, sexuality, equal pay, gender biases, etc. This is also what my research is based on.

What, in your opinion, will the next art movement in India look like?

If I were to imagine a new Indian art movement, it would all-inclusive – to not only art-forms, but people from all walks of life, caste, class, income groups, who can engage with Art, in their own capacity. Once this movement arrives, people will no longer de-class Art as a career option or as a viable source of income. This would require it to be educative for all generations. There’s a lot of scope if we develop and respect it enough.