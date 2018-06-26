Feminist Scholar Isha Yadav On Merging The Worlds Of Art And Mental Health Activism
- IWB Post
- June 26, 2018
“We pick ourselves up, stitch our own wounds. We are the place we shoulder our head.”
Terribly Tiny Tales
DIFFICULT TYPE – isha yadav We are the difficult women. We pop our vitamins by ourselves every night and sleep with alarm clocks sans a snooze. Nobody wrote love songs on us, nobody noticed the…
These words, so beautifully penned by Isha Yadav, are reflective of her personality. So is the design of the tattoo she wishes to decorate her body with.
‘Havoc’. Of all the words in the world, this is what Isha wishes to have inscribed, surrounded by scintillating lilies. But why? Here’s what Assistant Professor cum-M.Phil. candidate cum mental health activist cum slam poet cum street artist Isha has to say about her choices: “I relate with this word; the stir and commotion it follows is something I’d like to do with my otherwise plain-sail life. It’s a reflection of what has been happening in my life: the lily represents beauty and calm, but also the transience of the wonder that life is.”
People often claim they live, feel, and breathe art, but Isha really does. A few years ago, Isha discovered that a lot of the anxiety she suffers from could be alleviated through the medium of art of all kinds, colours, shapes, and sizes. Since then, there has been no looking back for this work-of-art. Here is what Isha has to say about the palliative power of art:
Guide me through your mind’s brush when you’re creating a work of art.
Art is a form of storytelling. There are complex emotions that are better written than said and sometimes, better painted than written. That is where art and I intersect – my form of expression. While painting, I just want to be understood, known and heard!
One of your proudest accomplishments is the establishment of an art community dubbed ‘Delhi Art Slam’. Please acquaint our readers with your vibrant undertaking!
Delhi Art Slam is a community for artists and art enthusiasts. There’s always been an elitist culture attached to Art, owing to only a few galleries in the city and not many contemporary art exhibits. At Delhi Art Slam, we’re a small group of people who have joined hands (and mixed colours in our palettes) to initiate change. Our aim is to localize art galleries and museums by organizing slam events across the city’s public spaces and cafes. In my eyes, Art is an extremely powerful tool to explore and revolt against issues. Art brings the truth back into the world every time it goes missing.
Art Slam brings together both the creator and the bearer of the look, in a healthy interaction. They also serve as classrooms where people from all age groups can begin from step 1, without being judged. Keeping this in mind, we decided to introduce Workshops, Live Art, and Art Therapy, too. We look forward to incorporating these art forms and installations into public spaces, for the future citizens of the world to marvel at.
::WE'RE BACKK:: I invite you all to Slam#5 to meet the local artists in the city and look at the gorgeous exhibition that we put up. I urge you to come and interact with the artists and invest in localised art, and see how we do it over the brilliant @bluetokaicoffee. Only 8 days left to Slam#5. We're hoping to be better and nicer but mostly I'm just freaking out more. 😱🙈 This is the fifth edition of @delhiartslam and we've been able to raise this community with best of art and loveliest people we meet and we'd be glad if you join us. 🌸
81 Likes, 1 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “::WE’RE BACKK:: I invite you all to Slam#5 to meet the local artists in the city and look at the…”
Your interest in accessibility to Art also expands to mental health. Take me on a tour of your Humans of Anxiety project in collaboration with the Education tree.
Art has always gathered the dialogue it demands: It is a political tool and can be a weapon against mental disorders like PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), insomnia, anxiety, and depression. In my opinion, if Art is localized enough, it could be the conscience of our world –the messiah of our minds. So, I began a small project called Humans of Anxiety, in which I use Art as therapy.
Throughout my life, many people have walked up to me and narrated their personal stories about the anxiety that follows them around like a dark cloud. To the best of my abilities, I try to illustrate what they go through.
To look at the vast, labyrinthine mind in 2-D helps people with anxiety visualize it and call it by its name. Visual inception helps strengthen our power over it and put a description tag. Slowly, but surely, this process begins to work as an essential aid for understanding patterns associated with anxiety. This is how Art helps heal…
Leaving hugs for you on the streets. ☘️
219 Likes, 4 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “Leaving hugs for you on the streets. ☘️ . . . #arttouchlives with @pictoryali [Outer Ring Road,…”
However, that’s only step 1. Humans of Anxiety is a collective project for people who suffer from the disorder. We still have a long way to go to merge the worlds of Art and Mental Health Activism.
When looking for channels to harness your anxiety, what was it about poetry and visual art that caused you to gravitate towards them?
I found my inner poetry and art way before I met my anxiety. Some days, these were the only two things I knew and could hold on to – they helped me express myself and bare myself to my vulnerabilities. As long as I could see it in stanzas and colours, I was free, I was okay.
Had a super kickass live chat with @ishqsarthak at 104.8 FM @ishqfm_official about making art accessible, about everything I do, I hope to do, and the artist community must do for art, about @delhiartslam, @pictoryali, #projectarrangedmarriage @humansofanxiety and @induviduality and #ProjectArtTouchLives and basically my research, which would make my supervisor vvvv happy. 🍀All thanks to @ishqkhyati for this super lovely opportunity. 🌻🌻
187 Likes, 8 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “Had a super kickass live chat with @ishqsarthak at 104.8 FM @ishqfm_official about making art…”
As spoken about in your recent radio interview, could you tell me a bit more about crowd-sourcing art, how it works and the impact it has on both the artist and the person whose story is being retold?
Art is a form of storytelling; when we crowd-source it, it ropes in people from both sides.
For a long time, people have felt like foreigners to Art, but this gives them the opportunity to engage with it and participate in the creative process. People come up and tell us stories and the artist illustrates them or translates their emotions and experiences into various art-forms
This way, we make Art accessible to and from both sides of the fence.
Is there any piece of crowd-sourced art that is personally important to you? Tell me the story behind it.
I’m currently working on Project: Arranged Marriage, which involves collecting narratives from people on their experiences with any aspect of the social institution of arranged marriage. I connect with them a lot; it’s almost like relaying my own story! So far, I’ve illustrated only 8 stories and all 8 of them hold an excellent place in documentation of the picture of an arranged marriage in the South-Asian context.
-Project: Arranged Marriage- Mangal Dosh and it's remedies. "I come from partially modern upper middle class background and tied knot only 6 months back. You'd think our families are modern and everything but only till marriage is brought up, and then suddenly everyone is awfully conservative. I was surprised I was made to follow rituals that I had only made fun of, over the years. Have you heard of marrying 'kele ka paed' if one is manglik? My parents always knew that I was manglik and they didn't care enough either. But the issue was raised when my in-laws made a ruckus out of my kundli. I was then instructed to marry a young banana tree, so my manglik dosh would not affect my husband's well being. Had I denied, they would have either cancelled the match or coaxed me or accepted me with an ill-heart. I dressed up like a bride, but much lighter than how you dress up for an actual groom. I wore light jewellery and tied my hair in a bun. And so here I am. I wonder what my banana tree of a husband is up to these days. Long time no see."
179 Likes, 7 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “-Project: Arranged Marriage- Mangal Dosh and it’s remedies. “I come from partially modern upper…”
-Project:Arranged Marriage- Problem Daddy "I've been born and brought up Tam-Brahm background. My father is a retired professor of Sociology. A notably liberal and intellectual man for our clan and society. Clearly, he had nothing against love marriage, but I couldn't find myself any. On my mother's coaxing, he gave an ad for my marriage in the newspaper. And then the suitors started coming in. After a few, came a man who said he wanted to marry me. My father asked him why. He said he found me very beautiful. I was so flattered. But this infuriated my father. "Beautiful? What do you mean by beautiful? Is it good enough a reason to marry someone?" He yelled at the suitor and chased him away. And then I fought my father. What is your problem? He wanted to marry me. But my father then spoke highly of bond of marriage and why must one marry. A truly remarkable man."
198 Likes, 4 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “-Project:Arranged Marriage- Problem Daddy “I’ve been born and brought up Tam-Brahm background. My…”
"Its always about acceptance and rejection here, and I was rejected a few times due to my height. At one point, I told my parents to stop putting me up like an object again and again. It gave me a low self-esteem, and so my parents stopped looking for matches and that gave me a time off to focus back on my career. And then my father met K. Our families met and we had about 15 minutes to talk separately. His response was all positive, and so I met him again and I told him that my height is not gonna grow, and i can even gain weight. So take ur time to decide. But he was clear that he wants to marry me. Being a Tarot Card Therapist, everybody close to me was expecting me to match horoscopes but K and I decided to take " hukkamnama" ( babaji's permission). All went well. We've been married for 4 years now and have a lovely 1.5 years old son together. World just bustles by but he keeps standing like a pillar for me."
237 Likes, 6 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “”Its always about acceptance and rejection here, and I was rejected a few times due to my height….”
With reference to Project Arranged Marriage, what goes into the process of translating a social concept, someone’s personal story into a work of art? How do you prevent your personal beliefs from reflecting in the artwork?
So far, the narratives I’ve received have been oddly similar to my own beliefs. It’s strangely comforting to know how women everywhere think alike and have similar experiences.
In this project, my job is to illustrate the story in the best and most objective way I can. Even if there are differences, I’m open to learning about my muses’ experiences and not meddle with them.
Project: Arranged Marriage Concept: Matrimonial Agent (n) A person or an organisation that is hired only to find apt marriage matches according to various criteria set by prospective girl/boy or their parents, in exchange of money. Karishma writes: "This person we hired is very famous in South Bombay. He is the most reputed one and obviously charges very high and separately for meetings. When he first met me, he asked all the questions like, did I now how to cook food? Did I plan to work? In how much time will I want to begin family? Do I like dogs? How much did I weigh? How y'all am I with heals? Naturally, his questions were very sexist. And I did argue a little. My parents had warned me for my behaviour. They had written well-adjusting on my bio-data, only because he had asked me to. Two weeks later when he called me to meet a boy, he asked me to put a makeup on and a dress. Earlier he had also asked to start yoga. He insisted that I was a very good looking girl and so the first impression should be excellent. The match's didn't work out so he proceeded with more. I was constantly afraid of how much the process of marriage would be altered because of his stake? How much would it be manipulated? What if he lies about me or the person I'm meeting, or makes up any fact to please us?"
196 Likes, 3 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “Project: Arranged Marriage Concept: Matrimonial Agent (n) A person or an organisation that is hired…”
-Project: Arranged Marriage- "Mine was an arranged marriage 7 years back. We have 2 kids now. Sometimes you get lucky with it and sometimes you don't. I can say I'm somewhere n the middle. We 've had a good share of ups and downs. We are Malayalee-Christians settled n Bangalore. My take on the whole idea is that it's a gamble, and works better when you don't take a stand for yourself. Earlier, I would stand up and do everything I believed in cause that's how my parents raised me. But that's when the fights get worse. I realised things go smoother when you dont take a stand and keep quite on almost all occasions. The phrase 'LET GO' becomes your mantra. Saying all this, I live a comfortable life and there is no harassment. Still it's no fairytale and everyday is an effort to make to go smooth. Instant love didn't happen for us. I think we are in the process now, but still sometimes I wish me and husband were on the same page. I've matured enough to understand that this is it. Maybe he's not the perfect match for me. But he's my husband and there s a celestial power that brings 2 people together. But he on the other hand sometimes says and feels he could have gotten a better deal which that saddens me. But we move on and get on with this life it, trying everyday. "
168 Likes, 5 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “-Project: Arranged Marriage- “Mine was an arranged marriage 7 years back. We have 2 kids now….”
Is it possible for an artist to create impersonal art, when it is commissioned or crowd-sourced?
It is slightly difficult for me. I’m not very sure about other artists who do it well: some are brilliant professionals, but I’m still sure it’s hard for them too. I’ve done very meagre commissioned work as it was a claustrophobic and anxiety-evoking situation. I guess I just need more practice. But, in most cases, an artist can visualise your story better than you can.
Talking about personal and impersonal art, what inspired you to use street art and graffiti for your ArtTouchesLives Project?
Street Art is a large, accessible canvas, free to people from all segments of society. It just exists out there in the public space, interacting with the public, without being regulated by any organization. Streets act as wonderful, powerful modes of interaction and reflection of the collective conscience. This is why the ArtTouchLivesproject is on the streets. We try to help the general, vulnerable public audience that seeks emotional support and assurance.
People seek cosmic support and signs way more than you can imagine; we (my friend Ali Monis Naqvi and I) wanted people to take this as a sign to shed their inhibitions and channel their inner strength.
I could be a Guerrilla Girl, what do you know.
291 Likes, 2 Comments – Isha Yadav (@ishalogue) on Instagram: “I could be a Guerrilla Girl, what do you know. . . . . . #wip #wallsofdelhi #streetart…”
Street Art is always viewed through a political perspective, like the graffiti made by Banksy. Similarly, a lot of discourse on feminism is seen through a political lens, these days. How does your work bridge the gap between feminist experiences and political messages?
Feminist experiences deliver political messages – my work tries to document these experiences and creates a thinking-space for feminists. Feminist artwork is also close to my heart because of my identity as a feminist scholar. Feminist art creates nodes for discussions, for reflection and introspection. It documents the shadowed experiences of gender biases in the Indian ‘marriage-market’ and how problematic it is. Overall, it is reflective of the global feminist movement and outlook.
How has feminism, in general, influenced the art scene in India and around the world?
Feminism has utilized Art for its activism-based expression as well as its politics. Art is a solid tool for contemporary iteration of feminist movements across the globe; it is a political tool.
It excites me to see that Art and feminist movements have merged and are taking on various issues like body politics, sexuality, equal pay, gender biases, etc. This is also what my research is based on.
What, in your opinion, will the next art movement in India look like?
If I were to imagine a new Indian art movement, it would all-inclusive – to not only art-forms, but people from all walks of life, caste, class, income groups, who can engage with Art, in their own capacity. Once this movement arrives, people will no longer de-class Art as a career option or as a viable source of income. This would require it to be educative for all generations. There’s a lot of scope if we develop and respect it enough.
