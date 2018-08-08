Feminism In India Has Launched A Crowdsourced List Of Social Justice Collectives To Indian Campuses

Feminism In India (FII) is a digital intersectional feminist platform to learn, educate, and develop a feminist sensibility among the youth. It aims to amplify the voices of women and marginalized communities using tools of art, media, culture, technology, and community. The platform, which has been providing feminist news and pop culture analysis since 2014, has now launched a crowdsourced list of social justice collectives (SJCs) on Indian campuses.

These collectives include feminist, queer, anti-caste, and disability rights groups, Women Development Cells (WDCs), Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), Equal Opportunity Cells (EOCs), Enabling Units, etc. The aim of this list is to empower students and ensure they have access to such groups and safe spaces on their campuses.

At present, FII covers nearly 200 collectives across 20 states in India and can be accessed on the FII website.

“A lot of people move from smaller towns to big cities where they don’t know anyone. It’s can be difficult time when you’re coming to terms with your identity,” says Japleen Pasricha, founder-director of FII, as quoted by Elle India.

She adds, “We’re now moving to phase two of our vision, which is to be a feminist resource centre. When we started work on this last year, we were looking only at LGBTQ support groups but then we thought of expanding to include all social support and justice groups.”

Pasricha and team were inspired by the methodology of the viral crowd-sourced list of ‘gynaecologists we can trust’, which is a thread started by a Twitter user (@AmbaAzaad) so women can locate doctors who are not prudish.

Currently, Delhi has the maximum number of groups, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. “There’s a need to go beyond Tier 1 and 2 cities and have support groups in smaller cities and towns,” Pasricha says.

You can add to FII’s crowdsourced list of social justice collectives by filling this form.

Photo source