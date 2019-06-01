Feminisation Of Governance Is Essential For An Equal And Inclusive Growth: Lekha Chakraborty

With the formation of PM Modi’s cabinet 2.0, we can’t help but wonder at the lack of women’s representation in the same. For a nation that has long awaited more inclusive and gender-just governance, this doesn’t exactly come as rejoicing news.

Right from the allocation of budget to policymaking, there are just so many levels of decision making where we could have certainly used the presence of a woman. Thus, it becomes crucial to examine what the new cabinet has in store for women, how we can make the best of the current situation, and the amendments that we require on the policy level to make India a more “gender-just economy.”

In a recent interaction that we had with economist Lekha Chakraborty, she talked about the importance of gender budgeting as an effective framework, the setting up of a new ‘Status of Women’ Office in the PMO, and the feminisation of governance for equal and inclusive growth.

During the chat, she also talked about the need to introduce a “care economy” for women so as to relieve them of the burden of balancing work and family life. She said, “‘Growth with equity’ should be the policy mantra to get women on board. The government needs to carefully draft ‘care economy ‘ policies to ease the burden of dual work burden of women.”

Here are the excerpts:

On the dearth of women representatives in the new cabinet and its effect on policy-making in the long run

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog Absolutely, Feminisation of governance is essential for more equal, inclusive growth. I hope ‘women in economy’ gets highest priority in our new government . A new ‘Status of Women’ Office should be set up in PMO to tackle the gender inequalities. That sets the priority!

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/n Existing women in newly formed Cabinet- especially Nirmala Sitaraman- are gender sensitive decision makers. When she was in National Women’s Commission in early 2000s, she came to NIPFP. We both had meaningful conversations about macroeconomic policies- fiscal policies-

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 3/n ….. for women. I hope Nirmala Sitaraman takes the lead in pushing the frontiers in mainstream Ministries like Finance, Defense , External Affairs, Home Affairs- to integrate a ‘gender lens’. She has the top level policy space now.

On the challenges posited to the feminisation of governance for the newly formed cabinet

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog I am keenly looking forward to the “New Macroeconomic Framework” of the Govt – both fiscal and monetary, and international trade and finance . The agreement signed between Govt of India and RBI in 2016 Feb – New Monetary Framework ( nmf) – contd ….

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/n The agreement signed between Govt of India and RBI in 2016 Feb – New Monetary Framework ( nmf) – that RBI should focus on ‘price stability ( inflation targeting) needs a relook.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 3/n The fiscal rules framework also requires a relook . Public debt and deficits are not detrimental if it’s for human capital formation and infrastructure.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 4/n Strengthening of ‘Institutions’ is a priority.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 5/n Job creation should be given priority . #GuarenteedEmployment

On what the government needs to do to bring and sustain women in the economy

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog ‘Growth with equity’ should be the policy mantra to get women on board. Govt needs to carefully draft ‘care economy ‘ policies to ease the burden of dual work burden of women.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/n Care economy infrastructure in a country is as crucial as physical infrastructure – to remove the ‘unfreedom’ of women and get them to job.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 3/n Macroeconomic crisis hits women and children disproportionately more , for instance if the public spending in health care is reduced to maintain fiscal deficit, that burden of decreased hospitalisation days fall directly on care providers in the care economy mostly women.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 4/n The burden of reduction in water budgets and energy budgets directly fall on women as they ensure clean water and clean fuel home.

On why women get hit the hardest by the loss of jobs

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog We need to examine why Govt’s ‘Employer of Last Resort’ ( ELR) policies failed to achieve what it can! When everything else fails, Govt acting as ELR is a great policy step. We need to examine what are the complimentary policies required along with ELR to get people to work.

On social infrastructure and the shift in governance that she anticipates in the direction

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog Social infrastructure is the commanding heights of Indian economy. Emphasis of Govt on ‘Sanitation’ is very relevant. However it should not be at the cost of education and health. The role of State in education and health cannot be undermined.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/2 As I emphasised earlier, ‘care economy’ infrastructure is very crucial.

On how much India has managed to succeed in ‘gender-budgeting’ and the challenges posited to the same

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog Gender budgeting is a very promising framework. How much a country spends on women is made transparent through gender budgeting statements ( in Expenditure BUdget Volume 1) .

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/n Gender budgeting is a powerful policy tool of Transparency and accountability .

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 3/n Now time has arrived to kick start ‘second generation reforms’ in gender budgeting by linking ‘resources to results’.

On how the new government can redefine the fiscal space when addressing gender budgeting

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog Fiscal space is shrinking, not only for gender budgeting, it’s overall. Tax buoyancy is not as expected.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog Integrating a gender criteria in formula based Fiscal Transfers ( 15th Finance Commission can do this! ) can also be rewarding for the States in terms of fiscal space by getting more financial devolution.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/n Redefining fiscal space for gender budgeting is a tough call. That depends on what our new Govt prioritise as their policy mandate. If gender inequality gets highest priority as a policy agenda, redefining fiscal space to ensure that, follows.

On what it will take to have a bigger women representation in the political economy

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog Strengthening of gender budgeting initiatives is crucial. #genderbudgeting

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 33 percent reservation of women in parliament and State le is important .

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/n At the third tier, after the 73rd and 74rth constitutional amendment initially there were indeed ‘proxy’ representatives, but over the years the reservation at the third tier for women has worked out positively!

On how India fares in ‘human development’ against nations like Sweden, Canada, etc.

LekhaChakraborty🌎 on Twitter @indianwomenblog India has around 15 years of gender budgeting in India. This needs recognition among Asia Pacific countries, when compared to ‘outside govt’ initiatives of gender budgeting in other countries and donor-driven short run gender budgeting models . This is commendable.