Female Masons In Assam Are Challenging Social Barriers And Becoming Financially Independent

Scores of women from the Bengali-speaking Muslim migrant community in Bhulukabari Pathar village in Assam’s Barpeta district are working with fellow female masons from the Assamese, Bengali, Hindu and Bodo communities across seven villages. They are constructing toilets and simultaneously contributing to women’s empowerment.

“Before working as a female mason, I had no money, and my husband used to overlook me. I couldn’t pay the tuition fees for my two sons. Now, I contribute financially to my family. There is respect for me in the house and the village. I have challenged the social convention norms that keep women constricted and tied to a particular role. When I was learning masonry, many men in the village asked my husband why I was doing a man’s job. Now, they don’t dare to tell me anything. I work with female masons from different communities and there is greater understanding between us. I am also learning Assamese now,” shared Noor Nehar Begum, one of the masons.

Though they started off as merely 10 women working as masons, today they are 322 in total as their work has been appreciated and thus they are in demand. The idea of these women working as masons was conceptualized by Arpana Adhikary, the district water/sanitation consultant. “The entire concept began in 2014 when the Swacch Bharat Mission was rolled in. We came to realize that male masons were not enthusiastic about doing quality work. I decided to rope in female wage earners as masons. Training was imparted to them, and soon they embarked on their mission,” she said.

Today these women are financially independent, they take orders, plan the design, implement and cut bank cheques. “They are in demand for their expertise in masonry. They are much better than their male counterparts. They know intricate details, and their approach and perception towards building toilets is positive as they craft ideas which they implement,” added Adhikary.

Until December of 2017, only 17 households had pucca toilets, but now the female masons have constructed pucca toilets for 106 households.

“It all started when some of the women from Jalkara came to our gaon panchayat. They met some of the female masons here and the word about their work spread. Jalkara is dry for three months and inundated for the rest of the year. It is so remote and low-lying that NGOs prefer to stay away from it,” said Adhikary. These women also use technology in finding out the GPS coordinates during construction.

“After the construction of toilets, I have seen that stomach-related ailments have dropped in my village. As a mother and a wife, I now feel relieved,” said Begum. These female masons also engage in village cleanliness programmes, the orientation of school students, school cleanliness and plantation of trees.

