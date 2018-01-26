Female Journalists Speak Out Against Sexist #PenceFense In Jerusalem

During the recent four-day visit of US Vice-President Mike Pence to Israel, the trip made it to the headlines for showing sexist behaviour towards female journalist. The trip was the first high-level US visit to Israel, after the President Donald Trump, on December 6, recognised Jerusalem as its capital.

Not only the anger of the Palestinians, the visit also evoked a lot of criticism for discrimination on the bases of gender. Female journalists took it to twitter to slam the White House officials, who had called them to cover the event. According to the report of The Indian Express, female journalists were asked to stand behind their male counterparts, while covering the event of Mike Pence’s last stop at Jerusalem’s Western Wall on January 23.

Female reporters were asked to sit four rows behind their male colleagues at the rear end of the compound that includes the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site. According to sources, segregating males and females was a common practice by the Ultra-Orthodox authority that runs the holy site.

This sexist behaviour fueled the anger of the media fraternity. The female journalists, with hashtag #PenceFence, started tweeting against the everyday sexism.

Noga Tarnopolsky on Twitter Women journalists are prevented from covering #Pence. We are kept separate from men & behind them. White House staffers explain it is “Western Wall rules.

Noga Tarnopolsky on Twitter Our male colleagues are not saying a word. They are happy to stand in front of us blocking our view. This is 2018.

Noga Tarnopolsky on Twitter LIVE coverage of our male colleagues granted access to cover VP at Western Wall as we are penned into #PenceFence https://t.co/k3svkxfQsa

Tal Schneider on Twitter as I was invited today by the @usembassyta to cover @VP visit to the western wall and I was sent to stand behind a fence, in a discriminatory manner compared to my male colleagues, I am contemplating to file a civil lawsuit against the Kotel Chief Shmuel Rabinovitch

Tal Schneider on Twitter And now I have a chair, looking at the male reporters who get the straight and better view than me, just because they are males and I am a female #PenceFence. I deserve the first row, not the “women at the back of the bus.

During the visit of Trump, and earlier of Obama’s, the female reporters were also segregated from their male colleagues. However, their view was not hindered due to lack of co-operation. This was not just it. During the security check, a female journalist from Palestine was asked to remove her bra and was denied entry when she refused to do so.

According to the reports of NPR, Foreign Press Association, representing international journalists, raised their voices against such sexist behaviour and called it a “clear ethnic profiling” by Israeli security officials.

Jared Raphael Malsin on Twitter a visiting female journalist from Finland’s state television was asked to remove her bra during an overly zealous and demeaning security check. When she refused, she was prevented from covering Pence’s news conference with Netanyahu.” https://t.co/0D7UMqVTiE

MeredithB-S on Twitter This is not the first time a female journalist attempting to cover a formal event with the Israeli prime minister has been asked to strip. An Al Jazeera journalist was also asked to remove her bra at an event in 2011.” https://t.co/1kAdcce8Aa

Stephen Macken on Twitter @Euroopanrajalla @LizSly @reglash I wonder how many male journalists were asked to remove their underwear and barred from entry when they refused… #PenceFence

Soumya on Twitter After all it’s a #bra, it can hide #Terrorists , tanks, machine guns and grenades in it. #beware #gendergap #wtf⚡️ “#Female #journalist covering Pence in Israel asked to remove bra during security check” https://t.co/aQjV7NIt46

H/T: The Indian Express