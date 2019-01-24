Female Journalist Attacked While Covering Protest Against Women Entry In Sabarimala

A female journalist working with Mojo TV, a Telugu news channel, and the camera person in her crew were attacked by men who were protesting against the entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

According to police, with the backing of Ayyappa Seva Samajam, several Hindu organizations including VHP had organized a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park, Lower Tank Bund and when the Mojo TV crew tried to cover the event they were asked to leave the venue.

Speaking to The News Minute, journalist Prathiba said, “As usual, we got to know about the event and went to cover. When we were waiting to take their byte, someone made an announcement asking people not to give any byte to us. This led to a ruckus.”

“When we were returning to our cars, suddenly 15-20 members followed and surrounded us. They started shouting ‘because of you people, women entered into Sabarimala’. We then had an argument with them. During this time, a man in an orange shirt attacked my camera person and tried to assault me.”

When the Supreme Court passed the verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine, Mojo TV took a stand on the issue by sending a woman reporter Kavitha to enter the temple. Since then they have been facing repercussions of their actions.

According to Gandhi Nagar police station House Officer, Sreenivasa Rao, “The crowd were raising slogans and the situation escalated quickly. Our personnel present there rushed to their rescue and escorted them to their vehicle. We asked them if they wanted to file any complaint, but they didn’t.”

However, Chief Executive Officer of Mojo TV, Revathi told TNM that the behaviour of police was ‘worse’, and the crew was asked to leave the premises since the organizers had objected to their presence.

Revathi also added, “The police asked our crew to leave the premises, and threatened that they would file a case against the crew since it was a religious issue. How can they ask the media not to cover an event?”

Following the incident, Revathi tweeted:

Revathi on Twitter Watch this image! This is the image of what happens to democracy when fascism takes over! When fanaticism under the disguise of religion starts attacked democracy! Dear @hydcitypolice this happened on your watch! @MojoTVChannel

Prem Gandhi, president of Ayyappa Sena, said, “We did ask them to leave the venue, and raised slogans; but we don’t know the offender as several Ayyappa organizations were part of the protest.”

