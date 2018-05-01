Female Fans In Fake Beards And Wigs Defy Ban On Women Spectators In Football Match In Iran

The photos and video of female fans, sitting disguised as men in Azadi Stadium have gone viral. This was in retaliation to the ban placed by the Islamic Republic on women to prohibit them from attending male soccer matches and other sports fixtures. This is based, at least partly, on the theory that women should not hear fans swear.

So, to defy this baseless law, female football fans donned fake beards and wigs to attend a major match in Iran and watched their team Persepolis being crowned champions on Friday.

“I am very proud of them and impressed that they can be so fearless because it is a huge risk that they do that,” Melody Safavi, Iranian women’s rights activist and singer, said.

“They are trying to break a lot of lines and taboos,” said Shadi Amin, an Iranian women’s and LGBT rights activist. “For other people, it is a small step, but for us it is a big step because the cost of this action is not small. They risk being arrested,” she said.

Even Saudi Arabia, which has a deeply conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom, overturned a ban on women watching sporting events last year.

H/T: Hindustan Times