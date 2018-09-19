Female Bikers, Aged 19 And 21, Set To Become Youngest Women To Travel Pan-India On Bikes

Twenty-one-year-old Elby Jolly and 19-year-old Harsha Mishra started their pan-India bike tour on July 31 from Lucknow, in which they aim to travel across all 29 states.

If they manage to complete what they are calling ‘Safar-E-Hindustan’, they will become the youngest women to do so, according to The Times of India. Having covered 12,000km of their planned 25,000km journey, they have already been to UP, West Bengal, the seven north eastern states, Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa, among others.

Jolly, from Gujarat, has a postgraduate degree in education and administration, and is currently appearing for entrance exams for defence jobs. Mishra, from Bihar, is a civil service aspirant. In 2017, Mishra set out on a cycle expedition across the country but had to return home after 15 states because of her father’s demise.

“We had difficulty in convincing our families initially, but they came around eventually,” said the duo, which met in February 2018. A Lucknow-based biking club, Gujarat Tourism, and a few other private organisations have sponsored their trip.

The girls meet traffic police personnel, students and citizens wherever they go to spread messages about women’s safety, road safety, and suicide awareness, to carry on the legacy of deceased cross-country biker Sana Iqbal.

