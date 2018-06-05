Female Actors Are Making Bold Statements Through Films Today: Renuka Shahane

It was after a long time that actor Renuka Shahane graced the silver screen with her Marathi film, The Bucket List, that too starring alongside Madhuri Dixit, whom she last worked with in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, she talks about the issue of typecasting in Bollywood, working with Madhuri after decades and how the film industry has changed for the better.

Calling herself a “hands-on mother”, she talks about how she is an actor-director only half the time but now she is “much more open to doing films on a full-time basis.”

“For me, the people in the project and the script matter a lot in taking the decision on a film. While I am open to films, I am a bit choosy about television as I might not be able to give that kind of time. I will be anchoring for Shemaroo for a show called Cinema Ka Safar, a show on the entire history of cinema. This will telecast on Tata Sky platform. So, I want to do finite work,” she said.

While we are more than eager to see Renuka in another role on screen as an anchor and she has proven herself to be a versatile actor, after she appeared in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun similar offers started pouring in. “Often people would come to me with similar roles that had nothing to do or explore. I would refuse because why would I want to do similar stuff over and over again. It takes time to break the mould. You need to give that time to the audience. Like 3 Storeys surprised everyone. People had not thought of me to do something like this but they appreciated the character. If I had done it back then (in 90s), the effect of Hum Aapke Hain Koun would have been diluted,” she said.

“Today, people do not associate you with a particular character. They appreciate you as an actor and move on. That time, we were those characters. When I took to television with series called Sehlaab, I played a role of a woman having an extramarital affair. People did not believe it. They would come and say “Aapse ummeed nahi thi”,” she added.

Talking about 3 Storeys, one has to accept that she did take a risk when she said yes to the film which was nothing like the characters she had played.

“It was very exciting to be offered that role in the first place. Not many know that I come from theater and in theater you do varied roles – good, bad and ugly. On television too, I portrayed many shades. Now, character actors or even main actor or actresses are getting the opportunity to show human nature in the right way. There are shades of grey to one’s character. I was praying I get 3 Storeys. When I auditioned, the makers loved my role. It was a leap of faith. As an actor, you cannot create opportunities, you have to get them,” she said.

As she said, the atmosphere in the industry is not like before, when it comes to actors being typecast but what are the changes in the industry in comparison to what it was like a decade ago?

“A decade ago women were not at the helm of things like they are now. A lot of films have women as heroes and such films have done really well. I think the newer generation of female leads are doing a great job. They are making bold statements through their films, stretching the inhibition around heroines and accepting challenging roles. The change also assures that I would also get a producer for my film irrespective of whether the lead is a woman or a man,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express