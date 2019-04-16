Feeding 240 Stray Animals Every Day, Mumbai’s Rama Sampath Is Fighting Society To Continue Her Noble Cause

Feeding 175 dogs and 65 cats every day- sounds like a daunting task, doesn’t it? And far tougher for a single individual who spends a major chunk of their salary to look after these stray animals that are seen by many as unworthy of care and kindness. But Mumbai’s Rama Sampath, manager at NABARD, is braving all the odds to assure that these voiceless beings are fed.

She feeds these animals every day in the morning, assisted by a feeder who charges her Rs 11k per month, thus the total cost of feeding the dogs is around Rs 55,000 per month and Rs 12,000 for cats. Rama also helps injured strays and gets them sterilized with the help of animal welfare NGOs.

But as we know, no noble path is without its share of hurdles. Rama has been constantly intimidated and threatened for feeding the strays by those who think that these innocent animals disturb their neighborhood.

While Rama has been fearlessly following her chosen path and helping the animals without fearing the threats of dire consequences, she will be retiring in the year 2023 and thus, won’t have the financial support to continue her noble work. So, as she is on the mission to spread awareness among people that animals are also a part of our existence and thus deserve compassion and care, you can too contribute by donating to her noble cause here.

H/T: Scoopwhoop