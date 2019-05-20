Fed Up Of Empty Promises, Farmer’s Widow Put Up A Fight And Contested Elections In Punjab

Owing to issues of a dip in crop prices, investment in machinery and the debt that followed, an average of two farmers have committed suicide per day in the last 18 years. But as the union and experts across Punjab feel, the major political parties in the 2019 elections are not much inclined towards addressing the issues these farmers are facing.

Taking a step themselves to solve their problems, a group of widows of the farmers formed the Kisaan Mazdoor Khudkhushi Peedit Parivar Committee in 2017. They have chosen Veerpal Kaur, widow of another farmer, who contested this year’s election from the constituency of Bathinda, challenging sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

“The politicians say they want to significantly increase the income of farmers or double it but they can’t even ensure that we get back our investment,” said Lachhman Singh, general secretary of Punjab’s Khet Mazdoor Sangh, a farm labor collective.

“Normal political thinking is that increase in irrigation facilities will lead to an increase in production, ending the woes of farmers,” said Devinder Sharma, an agriculture policy expert. “Everyone, including politicians, says this. But Punjab gives you a lesson. Punjab has 98% assured irrigation which means that nearly every crop field gets an assured supply of water. The productivity of crops like rice and wheat is the highest in the world and yet it has become a hotbed of farmers suicides. How do you correlate this? This is something that no political leader, policymaker or expert is willing to explain.”

Having given up on seeking justice from politicians, widows of the farmers took matters into their own hands. “It is time we come forward to work for ourselves,” Veerpal Kaur said. Veerpal Kaur was accompanied by her daughter, Diljyot, a college student, during her campaign trail. She travelled with the campaign team in an autorickshaw, distributing pamphlets, and collecting money from villagers for their campaign. Dilijyot shared, “My mother is an anganwadi worker and we have no money (for campaigning).” Their entire campaign was crowdfunded, and people gave as little as Rs.5.”

H/T: Mongabay