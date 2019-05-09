Featuring Singer Pragya Pallavi, This Song Talks About LGBTQ Community’s Right To Love

After its battles of decades, India’s LGBTQ community finally rejoiced when the Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict striking down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalized homosexuality. However, despite the win, the fight of the community is still on, as they seek acceptance in terms of marriage laws, adoption laws, and more.

To highlight the spirit of democracy and equality, a song that celebrates same-sex love, breaking out of gender binaries and rejoicing in a revolution that’s gaining momentum in the country has been garnering a lot of attention.

In collaboration with Pragya Pallavi, the country’s first openly lesbian singer, Petter Wallenberg, founder of the collective Rainbow Riots, has filmed the song Love at First Right, where Pragya is seen moving through the streets of Mumbai as she sings..

“Out and proud boom boom, we have come so far boom boom, love is blind, it’s not a crime, don’t be afraid to be who you are. I’m gonna break the silence, I’m gonna stop the violence, I’m gonna make you change your mind.”

With a blend of western pop, Indian classical sounds and a new age desi rap, the colourful video conveys a powerful message of the ongoing fight for equality around the world.

Talking about the song, Pragya said, “The message of this single is that we are who we are, we are free to be who we are. We don’t have to undermine ourselves and we don’t have to be forced to do what we don’t want to do. India is a democratic country which means ’of the people, by the people and for the people’, so this song rightly talks about democracy.”

Check out the video here:

