Fearless And Gutsy: The Unsung Female Warriors Of The Past And Present

Pick up any history book and you will find the names of male warriors and martyrs in abundance – their legacy glorified and countless words praising their valour. While their bravery and sacrifices should undoubtedly be a part of our golden history, what is missing is the names of those fearless female warriors who valiantly fought for their country, their rights, and their people.

Bringing forth the stories of such inspiring women, an Instagram page Ladies In War has presented an impressive list of women, including the ones who are somewhat famous and the ones never known. Here are a few examples of countless gutsy women who deserve to have their names written in golden letters across the pages of history.