Fearless And Gutsy: The Unsung Female Warriors Of The Past And Present
- IWB Post
- May 23, 2019
Pick up any history book and you will find the names of male warriors and martyrs in abundance – their legacy glorified and countless words praising their valour. While their bravery and sacrifices should undoubtedly be a part of our golden history, what is missing is the names of those fearless female warriors who valiantly fought for their country, their rights, and their people.
Bringing forth the stories of such inspiring women, an Instagram page Ladies In War has presented an impressive list of women, including the ones who are somewhat famous and the ones never known. Here are a few examples of countless gutsy women who deserve to have their names written in golden letters across the pages of history.
A 16 years old pregnant Turkish Cypriot girl Aysel with a gun (1964, Cyprus). ———————— She was four months pregnant and had just found that her husband had been kidnapped in a neighbouring Greek village. She grabbed the village mukhtar's rifle, determined to defend her home, find her husband and avenge his kidnap. This photo captures a pivotal moment in her young life and in the history of Cyprus. Aysel never saw her husband again. —————————- (from memories of Lebrecht photographer Brian Seed and her nephew Adem)
A 106-year-old woman sits in front of her home guarding it with an AKM, in Degh village, near the city of Goris in southern Armenia. Armed conflicts took place in and around nearby Nagarno-Karabakh, a territory in Azerbaijan also claimed by Armenia. —————– (Do you know more info about this war?)
Armenian guerrilla fighters who opposed Ottoman soldiers during the Hamidian massacres (1895). The woman on the right is known to be Eghisapet Sultanian, the other woman is unidentified. Eghisapet lost her husband in the massacres. The Turks killed all the men in the Armenian villages, and thus, the women-their wives-were forced to take up arms and fight back. (Do you know what kind of rifle they are holding?)
A Soviet female soldier breast feeds her baby (1945). ————– While female soldiers grappled with issues of love and duty at the front, the Soviet leadership faced a demographic crisis and took swift action to encourage childbirth. Pronatal laws in 1944 created the new legal category of "single mother" which was aimed to support and legitimize the status of women with children. The fate of soldiers returning pregnant presaged the new policies in which men had minimal responsibilities to children they fathered out of wedlock and many women faced shame in their home communities. As one female veteran recalled immediately after the war: "You walk and people point their fingers at you. At first this irritated me. Then I got used to it and stopped paying attention"
Juna Rai on sentry duty during Nepal's Maoist insurgency (January 2006, by Sagar Shrestha). She, under the nom de guerre Comrade Chunauti, become the face of the decade-long conflict in Nepal. She was a normal young village girl, who chose to join the Maoists because she felt oppressed by her government. (Do you know what kind of rifle she is holding?)
Kurdish female fighter (2013)
Partisan Nina Sozina (Нина Созина) ————- Her first tasks as partisan were: to find out where the Germans have positions, how many SS there were in the villages and spoiling cars. —————— She spent more than a year in the partisan division. She fought in the battles in Western Ukraine and Belarus. Nina was wounded twice, but returned to the fight again. Second time when she with her company were crossing the Pripyat River, a grenade exploded near Nina Sozina. For this, the brave girl was awarded the Order of the Red Banner.
Lyubov Josifovna Karseva (Любовь Иосифовна Карцева) was a combat medic, scout, lieutenant of 24th infantry regiment. ☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ In 1941, she was only seventeen, when she joined red army. Her score is 22 killed Nazis. She also gained important informations about the strength and location of enemy troops. Command entrusted her with an important task- take the hostage and bring him to the army headquarters. This mission she accomplished with honor. She put the hostage on her shoulders and began to run. But the fascists woke up and started shooting on a scout. She was shot, but overcoming the pain, she still brought the hostage to the headquarters. —————————————— She was awarded a medal for courage. At age 19, she was already three times wounded. For some people she was just a pretty and slender girl in a military dress and a garrison cap but all those who communicated and listened to Karzeva, perfectly understood that she was also very clever. ————————————— In 1943, when She was performing another task, she didnt return. And soon her sisters received a letter, which said – „Karzeva heroically died in the fight against the German invaders.". ——————————— She is buried in the village of Veseloy, on the Kiev land of Ukraine.
