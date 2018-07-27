FC Barcelona Draws Flak After Women’s Team Flew In Economy While Men’s Team In Business Class

FC Barcelona recently faced criticism when the female team flew in economy while the men’s team enjoyed the business class on the same flight. Both the female and male teams will be training at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, this week for Barcelona’s first ever mixed-sex pre-season tour.

Barca spokesperson Josep Vives said that as they had already contracted a charter flight after which the women’s team were a late addition, they could only arrange for the economy tickets.

Barcelona has, however, assured that for the remainder of the tour, their women’s team will be traveling first class.

“They traveled comfortably, as they said, and from now they will all travel first class on the internal flights,” Vives said. “We should be valued for the steps we have taken in women’s sport. We are working towards equality in many aspects, and we think that generating controversy over an issue like this is merely a way to attack us.”

Director of the women’s team, Maria Teixidor, also defended the club and said, “To all of you who these days decided to criticise the conditions of the women’s team’s trip, I say that Barca asked its female team to travel with its male team so that in the future they can travel in business class on their own plane. That will be the day we can talk about equality because women’s sport will have the same media coverage, sponsorship deals and fan interest as men’s sport.”

“Until that day arrives, it would be nice for those who criticise us today could recognize the effort that the club is making today to promote women’s sport. Until then, we ask for less cynicism,” she added.

