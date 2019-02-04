Fatshaming Needs To Stop For Everyone, Not Just Celebs: Neha Dhupia

At the recently concluded FeminaStylistaWest, Neha Dhupia, one of the judges at the event, was shamed for her post-partum weight gain by a fashion portal. Always being someone who refuses to take a beating lying down, Dhupia took to Instagram to take a stand, not because she owes any explanation to anyone but as “fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE, not just celebs.”

“I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fatshaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE not just celebs. As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments,” she wrote in her post.

IWB salutes the confidence of women like Neha, who flourish in the reality of who they are and don’t let naysayers bring them down.