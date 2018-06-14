Fatima Farheen Mirza On Her Debut Novel And Scoring Sarah Jessica Parker’s New Imprint

If you follow Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram (with her 4.3 million followers, the chances of which are pretty high) you must have noticed that her feed lately is flooded by the images of the book A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza. If you have been wondering why, then here is the answer: Fatima’s debut novel is now the first publication under Sarah Jessica Parker’s new imprint, SJP under Hogarth.

“Ms Mirza painstakingly details the life of an Indian Muslim family in America and their children’s search to feel whole, fulfilled, and content. She captures your mind and heart with an urgency that defies you to stop reading. I guarantee you will be different when you close the book,” Vogue reports Sarah Jessica Parker talking about the book.

Recently in an interaction with Vogue, the novel’s author talked about her interaction with Sarah Jessica Parker, how she treasures her book and its story and what inspired the book.

Talking about how SJP picked her novel as a first for her book imprint, Fatima shares, “It happened one and a half years ago when she read my manuscript after I had submitted it to my agent to be sent out to the world. It was in March last year when she called me up.”

Sharing about their first meeting she says, “I thought I would be intimidated given her profile, but our meeting was celebratory. She wanted to know everything about the book, how I began, what was its journey.”

Discussing SJP, she further adds, “I have so much admiration for her. She’s choosing to use her voice to uplift those of fictional characters, characters which in the case of my novel have been underrepresented or dangerously misrepresented.”

On being asked how she feels about the new spotlight Fatima replies, “Writing it has been the highest goal for me. Everything that is happening now is just beyond my hands. My true focus was in my hands, which was my kitaab, my book.”

Fatima’s book is a fruit of great labour and it is something that evolved gradually over the time and grew with her. Sharing how it all transpired she says, “I was around 18 years old when the first image of the novel occurred to me. By then, I had already been attending a lot of family weddings—the image of a family gathering around to take a photograph, the overall atmosphere, what the family was feeling when they were giving their daughter away at the end of the wedding—these images were fresh in my mind.”

The mesh of thought and memories over the time took the shape of a compelling story. “That’s when I thought of the novel… I dedicated my 20s to writing my novel,” Fatima shares.

“I started the novel shortly after I moved away from my home to go to college. It was the first time I was away from my family, my community. It was my first time living alone… It was then that I looked back and thought about what it was to grow up in the family that I grew up in. Though the characters were fictional, I was able to place them in situations that were familiar to me,” she adds recollecting the initial stages of her novel.

Fatima’s novel is based on the life of an immigrant Muslim family which is affected by everything that happens around them just like her own family must have at various points of life.

When asked how 9/11 affected her life, she shares, “I used to wear a hijab and the day after 9/11, I remember the most noticeable change for me was my father telling me not to wear it to school the next day. I was a kid who had just become accustomed to wearing it, it was a part of my identity. I was so confused, so distraught about what was happening around me, but I didn’t understand it completely because I was very young. I was wondering if I should feel guilty, if something was wrong with who I was? I remember feeling scared and naked without this cloth that had become a part of my daily existence. I remember someone asking me in school, “Is your father a terrorist?””

Fatima quotes James Walden and Virginia Woolf as her literary influences. Recollecting one of the most moving artistic inspirations she shares, “the film Before Midnight—had me thinking of how I could convey the characters in the novel better to the readers. There’s a scene in the film where the two main characters are listening to a song without saying anything but still conveying a lot. I wondered if my characters on the page could communicate as effectively.”

