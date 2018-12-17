Fatima Bhutto On “The Runaways,” Radicalism, And False Sense Of Community Created By Social Media

“How far would you run to escape your life,” asks Fatima Bhutto in the opening lines of her novel The Runaways.

Fatima’s latest novel is a poignant inquiry into how does one cope in a world of claustrophobic war zones further vexed by the elusive social media. Along with its myriad themes, the heart of the book lies in exploring the roads to radicalism and what leads one to them.

“The young people who are radicalised all have very different reasons for turning towards it – anger, pain, a desire to use power against others, vengeance. I think the West has a tendency to portray radicalism as singular – as though it comes from only one place or one people. And clearly one has to only look at the world today to see that that’s not true. Everyone is vulnerable to radicalism,” Fatima said in a recent Twitter dialogue with Barkha Dutt.

During the chat, she also talked about her novel The Runaways, the ambiguous roots of radicalism, the false sense of belonging created by social media, and feeling like a ‘runaway’ on a personal level.

Here are the excerpts:

On understanding radicalism

barkha dutt on Twitter hundreds of humiliations” @fbhutto u call genesis of radicalism& i do agree there is no one formulaic explanation. In #TheRunaways an immigrants son, a maalish wali’s daughter & a rich boy-about-town all end being radicalised. What impacts some that leaves others unscathed

On the genesis of radicalism and why some get more affected than others

fatima bhutto on Twitter In the case of the The Runaways the young people who are radicalised all have very different reasons for turning towards it – anger, pain, a desire to use power against others, vengeance.

https://twitter.com/fbhutto/status/1074601017130577920

fatima bhutto on Twitter safety, being dealt with compassion, and so on https://t.co/aklFyZboga

On the false sense of community created by social media

fatima bhutto on Twitter Completely! Social media creates the illusion of community but what kind of community? One where you are alone, in front of an illuminated screen, curating a version of yourself and your life for an audience. It’s the curation of a lie and I think it fundamentally disrupts… https://t.co/UuFC52U7tm

fatima bhutto on Twitter our ability to empathise with others, to connect compassionately to new ideas, and to debate differences. You know this as well as I do – it’s become home to a lot of cruelty and viciousness. To be subjected to the torrent of confusions+abuse of social media as a young… https://t.co/UuFC52U7tm

fatima bhutto on Twitter person would be terrifying … https://t.co/UuFC52U7tm

On the dislocation that Bhutto felt on a personal level

https://twitter.com/fbhutto/status/1074604356199215104

fatima bhutto on Twitter I think home is found in the people we love, rather than in geography. I feel quite rootless when it comes to physical spaces but always grounded by the people who I love and believe in https://t.co/nFSiONMVVT

On being haunted by the violence of the past

fatima bhutto on Twitter I don’t think you can ever be free of violence once it has hit you. It forms a lot of my thinking and my being. My father’s murder broke my heart and I think that loss forms a wound that forever shapes you. It changes form, but it’s always there in some way.

On the importance of belonging/identifying politically

fatima bhutto on Twitter If a state doesn’t give its people – all its people – a vision, if it doesn’t create a belonging for them, they will search for one elsewhere. They will be vulnerable to any other force that offers them a vision of a future where they belong https://t.co/8Iwt9VwLQs

On the roots of violence

fatima bhutto on Twitter I think violence is born of pain. Certainly anger and hate but we have to understand that for those emotions to arise and be acted upon, the person carrying them must be in a tremendous amount of pain. https://t.co/yvjfg6rD7O

