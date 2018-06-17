Father’s Day: Daughters Discuss Conversations They Want To Have With Their Fathers In Dad-Shirts!

This Father’s Day, we decided to follow a dress code & don dad-shirts for a purpose. Every daughter is her dad’s favourite, and she truly believes that he knows best! But how often do we have heart-to-heart conversations with our dads?

Papa’s advice is always gold, but sometimes we feel it requires a little polishing. Hmm, but how to polish your relationship with your father? It’s simple! TALK.

IWB had invited daughters to join our #FathersDay campaign to talk about issues, problems, questions, and doubts that we never dared to discuss with dads for a simple reason: a sense of discomfort.

We had conversations with Anjali Jhalani, Charul Bajaj, and sisters Jeevasha & Mansi Garg, as they shared their personal experiences with their dads, followed by special messages for them!

Anjali Jhalani

A confident, married, 29-year-old, working in the corporate sector. She believes that her father has inculcated a lot of courage and confidence in her, and shares a great relationship with her father. Here are a few excerpts from the conversation:

How does it feel to be in your dad’s shirt?

It feels really nice. I have always wanted to wear my dad’s shirts. Thanks for making me do this. It feels exciting and great. You know a father is his daughter’s first love. So I feel really close to him, wearing this.

Usually, our Father’s Day celebrations are quite different. We do it by buying presents for him, or planning surprises! So, I am glad that this happened.

Any secrets you have with your dad?

I do have some secrets that I share with my dad! The best part is that he is a good secret keeper. Once, when we were visiting Nepal, our mother had fallen asleep because she was tired, so dad took us to the casino! And, that day, we were on fire. Won a lot! Till date, mom knows this story only in bits and pieces.

A message you’d like to give your dad?

Papa, thank you for everything. I am doing well professionally and personally, and am confident enough. All of these qualities have become a part of me because of you. You have made us extremely strong, and so we can accept challenges. You have given us the right lessons and the right education. I really love you a lot!

Charul Bajaj

Charul is a chirpy 19-year-old girl, who is her papa’s favorite! Her relationship with her father is quite comfortable, and she has had quite a lot of adventures with him. Here are a few excerpts from our conversation with her:

How does it feel to be in your dad’s shirt?

It feels exciting! My brother and my dad are of the same size, so they frequently exchange and wear each other’s clothes, but today I get to wear his shirt!

Any adventures that you shared with your dad?

We were traveling to Matheran a few years ago and I was drinking soda. We were hiking. My cousin realized that a monkey was walking towards us. She moved back, but since I wasn’t paying attention, the monkey jumped on me. My father came running, hugged me, and held my hand the entire time we were climbing up. It was nothing less than an adventure.

In this society, there are a lot of topics that we are restricted from discussing with our fathers. What is one topic that you wish you could discuss with him?

I think, periods. Whenever I get my period, and if my dad asks me to get something from the kitchen, I tell him “Main nahi jaa sakti,” and he instantly understands. I cannot openly talk to him about it or say that I have painful cramps or cravings. So yes, I think, slowly, we will open up even more.

Have you ever said the word ‘Sex’ in front of your father?

Yes, but in terms of gender.

Jeevasha & Mansi Garg

The sisters share a great bond with their father. And I loved how they were constantly arguing about who gets to wear which shirt. The funny thing is that after the conversation got over, they were both in awe of how great their shirts looked on camera!

How does it feel to wear your dad’s shirt?

Jeevasha: It feels great, but it is so loose, I look like a scarecrow! But, it feels really warm to be wearing this shirt.

Mansi: I am absolutely loving this shirt. And, I love it so much that I think I am going to keep it permanently.

Have you girls ever had a discussion about periods with your dad?

Jeevasha: I cannot go around hiding it! I honestly don’t care. I just talk about it whenever necessary. I am not shy at all. I just tell my father, “Papa please samjho!” Though, I haven’t ever said it directly, and don’t know if I ever will.

Mansi: I have started doing this, too. It doesn’t matter to me anymore.

An advice you would give to fathers all around the world?

Jeevasha: Just give her the freedom to do whatever she wants to do and understand that in the end, she is your daughter, and she will never forget what you have taught her. Trust her, let her go, and let her live her life.

Mansi: If you are more open with her, then she can trust you better, and then you will always be aware of what’s going on in her life. See, that’s a win-win for everyone!

Needless to say, the conversation ended with an argument between the two sisters, and the elder one won by saying “I AM OLDER, you be QUIET!”

Have you ever said the word ‘Sex’ in front of your father?

Mansi: No! And, I don’t plan to!

For now, stay tuned for the special Father’s Day videos that will come out tomorrow.