Father Of Kerala Sex Racket Victim Joins Nun’s Protest And Pledges To Fight Forever

Surendran, the father of the victim in the Kiliroor sex racket that had shaken the state of Kerala in the year 2003, stepped forward in support of the nuns protesting against the Bishop Franco and demanding his arrest. He feels this case is similar to his daughter’s case in many ways.

The 59-year-old’s teenage daughter was lured with opportunities in the television industry and was raped by five men in different parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu back in 2003. She eventually died in a private hospital in Kottayam in the year 2004.

Linking these cases, he said that both victims were betrayed by people they trusted. While, in the first case, an aunt and cousin were complicit in the crime, in the second case, a Bishop – the head of the Diocese – allegedly raped the nun.

Also, while the nuns are calling on for the Bishop’s arrest and due punishment, the justice is still awaited at Surendran’s case. “The CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment when the case came to light. The next day they (the accused) filed an appeal at the High Court and walked out,” Surendran told The News Minute.

In both the cases, powerful institutions are lending support to the accused. If we look at the ongoing case of protest by nuns, the Missionaries of Jesus resorted to slandering and revealing the identity of the survivor nun, the church is stubborn in its decision to not permanently remove the rape-accused Bishop, and the police has not arrested him yet. In Surendran’s daughter’s case, he is firm in his belief that certain political forces in the state are silently backing the accused, which is a major reason for the never-ending delay in the case.

Understanding the pain and angst of denied justice, he is now fighting together with the nuns to not let another accused stay free because of his power. “Until I die, I will lend my support to such causes. From my experiences, I know that I don’t want anyone to have to go through such a trauma and I will fight for all those who have undergone this,” said Surendran.

He added, “Cases go on for years and years. The district court charges the accused and then it moves up to the High Court. From the High Court, it reaches the Supreme Court. People – both the accused and the victims die – and justice is nowhere in sight. That’s the issue I have with this system.”

“Yet, the important thing is to keep fighting and to fight together,” he concluded.

