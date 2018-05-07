Father-Daughter Duo Mahesh And Pooja Bhatt Share Their Personal Battle With Alcoholism

“If I can quit (alcohol), so can you,” says actor-director Pooja Bhatt during a media interaction in Chandigarh where she joined father Mahesh Bhatt to promote the latest theatrical adaptation of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1989 critically acclaimed film Daddy.

The movie Daddy is based on Mahesh Bhatt’s own battle with alcoholism and portrays an estranged relationship between a father and his teenage daughter.

The outspoken and fierce Pooja, who quit alcohol more than a year ago, highlighted the need for addressing the pain of the person dealing with alcoholism. She said, “We need to address the pain of an alcoholic and not his addiction as a person picks up the bottle to run away from that pain. Usually, these addicts are people with extreme low-esteem. They need to open up.” She explained that the topic needs to be looked into with sensitivity.

Mahesh Bhatt has had his battle with alcoholism and his story has been shared in the movie. Bhatt stressed on keeping a check on ourselves constantly, saying, “We need to constantly connect with our inner selves to keep the inner darkness in check.“

Speaking of the film, Mahesh said, “I changed the climax of the film a night before we shot it. Since I quit alcohol owing to my conscience, I tweaked the climax to show my protagonist doing the same,” he says.

Directed by Dinesh Gautam and scripted by Mahesh himself, the play Daddy stars Imran Zahid in the titular role. “Something from the film must have struck a chord even after almost 30 years that it is being adapted once again. I am intrigued to know the director’s take on my film”, said Mahesh Bhatt.

Pooja also spoke on the need for more open conservations about sensitive topics like rape and substance abuse. She said, “We need to remove the “shame” from problems related to women, be it rape, sexual abuse or alcoholism. It’s time to address our frailties.”

