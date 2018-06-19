Fateful Day For Kashmir As CM Mehbooba Mufti Resigns Hours After BJP Breaks Its Alliance With PDP

Shortly after BJP’s announcement of severing ties with the People Democratic Party (PDP) was made, Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister On Tuesday. She handed her resignation to state governor N N Vohra.

Mehbooba’s resignation is certainly a direct outcome of the falling out of the BJP and PDP alliance in Kashmir. Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary, said in a press conference earlier today, “It has become untenable for the BJP to continue its alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing.”

Madhav added, “Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari’s killing is an example.” He also said that the BJP wants to see governor’s rule being imposed in the valley and thus all the ministers of the party would resign from the J&K government.

In the conference, Madhav also blamed Mufti’s government for being ineffective and not standing true to its words and promises. He said, “Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from PDP in developmental works in Jammu & Ladakh.”

“Three years ago BJP formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the PDP with some goals. But now it has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government,” Madhav said.

Reports suggest that the conflict over the Ramzan ceasefire acted as a catalyst for the BJP to pull out. “Keeping in mind the larger national interest of India`s integrity and security… in order to bring in control the situation prevailing in the state. It is time that the reins of power in state be handed over to the Governor (NN Vohra),” said the BJP general secretary.

